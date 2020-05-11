The American Horror Story universe is growing! Ryan Murphy announced that he was developing a spin-off of the popular FX anthology, titled American Horror Stories.

Since premiering in 2011, American Horror Story has been one of FX's most popular series, drawing in celebrated talent — including Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, and even Lady Gaga — and racking up awards, including 16 Emmys and two Golden Globes. It only makes sense that Murphy would want to capitalize on AHS's success, and if we're being honest, we're pretty shocked it took nine years for this to happen!

As if news on the flagship series wasn't already hard enough to come by, details about the possible spin-off are even more scare at the moment. But we've rounded up everything to know so far about the AHS offshoot below!

Ryan Murphy shared the news on Instagram. Murphy announced that he was working on a spin-off on May 11, 2020 through a post on his Instagram account. Murphy shared that he had done a Zoom call with the AHS cast "where we reminisced about the good times... the spin-off we're doing called American Horror Stories," Murphy's caption read in part.

It's going to have a different format than AHS. Unlike American Horror Story, which tells one story across each season, American Horror Stories will consist of hour-long, self-contained episodes, per Murphy's Instagram post. Per Deadline, sources have reported that each episode will specifically be "a standalone ghost story," so if you were hoping American Horror Stories would mean more room for Murphy and the team to move away from specters and finally give us some good alien horror, you maybe be in for some disappointment.

AHS Season 10: Theme, Cast, Release Date, and More

It will probably air on FX. Murphy's announcement didn't include any information on where the spin-off would air and FX hasn't responded to his post or confirmed the news. However, Deadline reported that the potential series is intended for FX, which already airs the flagship series.

It will likely feature a ton of American Horror Story stars. We already know Murphy loves to cast from the same pool of actors across all his projects, so we expect the same to be true for American Horror Stories. And when Murphy announced the spin-off, he said he had been discussing the project with a group of AHS favorites over Zoom. However, the image he shared appears to be a fan-made creation and not an actual screenshot of the Zoom chat. But those featured in the pic that Murphy posted are: Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter, and Cody Fern.

The title is confusing. We really hope the title for the spin-off isn't final, because American Horror Stories is WAY too similar to American Horror Story. We are already bracing ourselves for all the confusion about which AHS someone is referring to if they don't pick a better title before it hits the air.

It probably won't premiere for a while. It appears as though the spin-off is still in the early stages of development, which means we likely won't see it hitting our screens for a long time. It's also unknown how the production delay on AHS Season 10 might affect the timeline for this new project.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.