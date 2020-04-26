We're still piecing together our theories about what's ahead for American Horror Story Season 10, and we haven't even figured out the theme just yet, but Ryan Murphy just dropped a huge hint: it looks like the Rubber Man suit is going to come back into play, for better or for worse.

The infamous BDSM costume was introduced in Murder House, with Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) wearing it to disguise himself and seduce Vivien (Connie Britton). The suit then made a creepy comeback in AHS: Apocalypse, which featured a crossover between Murder House and Coven. Murphy shared a photo of the suit on his Instagram feed on Sunday and wrote, "Coming soon..."

Neverminding the double entendre of that caption for just a second, this raises a whole lot of questions about what this teaser might mean for the season ahead: Are we getting another crossover? And who (or what) might be putting on the suit next?

The Definitive American Horror Story Timeline

One thing we do know is that Evan Peters is making a comeback for AHS Season 10, so maybe he'll be the one stepping back into it for old time's sake.

American Horror Story Season 10's premiere date has not yet been announced.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.