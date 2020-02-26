Whoa! The Masked Singer clearly wasn't kidding around when, at the outset of Season 3, the show bragged that it stepped its celebrity game up in a major way this go-round, with contestants boasting 69 Grammys, 88 gold records, and 11 Super Bowl appearances, among other achievements. In just a few episodes, The Masked Singer has yanked the heads off some truly beloved entertainers, including, improbably, Lil Wayne and R&B legend Chaka Khan.

With 18 total talents secretly singing their hearts out this season, there's still a lot more Scooby Doo-style unmasking to be done, and there's a whole solar system of possible stars underneath those fuzzy heads. Who could the celebrities under the remaining masks be? Here are all of our best guesses with all the clues we've got.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

White Tiger

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

Pretty sure this is: Gronk, aka Rob Gronkowski

How we know: He's said he could always work a crowd, and his college roommate said they used to turn up in school, while we saw a coin (like the kind tossed at the start of a football game). We saw a poster of a cow on skis (as in the end of his last name: "cow-ski"). One clue package showed pads being placed on his body, like a football player, and he said he's chased perfection his whole life. We saw a trophy for clam shucking — and clams are big in New England, where Gronk played with the Patriots his whole career. A sign showed presidents on it and said "Four score and seven years ago," which equates to the number 87 — Gronk's old jersey number.

Other guesses: Hulk Hogan and John Cena. But this is definitely Gronk.

The Turtle

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

This is absolutely: Jesse McCartney

How we know: First of all, Turtle is one of the show's best performers — a gifted singer and dancer who's absolutely crushing his songs week after week — so he's definitely a seasoned entertainer. One big clue came when he wrote "Don't rave ever at my school - Turtle" on a chalkboard. Taken together, the first letters of each word spell Dream St., like Dream Street, the name of the boy band McCartney was in. He once mentioned he was "on the hunt for booty," and fans of the singer and actor (All My Children, Greek) think that's a nod to a lyric "That thing you got behind you is amazing," which he's used in more than one song. One clue showed him with a surfboard, which is a likely nod to his appearance in Summerland — or maybe the Teen Choice Awards (he's a seven-time nominee and one-time winner). Another clue referenced South Korea's capital city, Seoul (as in his song "Beautiful Soul").

Other guesses: Some have floated Zac Efron as a possibility, but there's no way. It's totally Jesse.

The Kangaroo

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

This is probably: Social media star and model Jordyn Woods

How we know: Kangaroo has said she was always a drama queen, and obviously the Kylie/Jordyn feud is one of the most important sagas of our time. She has said tragedy hit their family; Jordyn's father died in 2017. Kangaroo told guest host Leah Remini they've sat at the same table — both have sat on Jada Pinkett Smith's family chat show Red Table Talk — and she's mentioned wanting to be a role model for her "little roo," which sounds like a kid but could also be a reference to her kid sister. We've seen Kangaroo wearing a jersey with the number 23 on it; Woods was born on Sept. 23.

Other guesses: Jordin Sparks and Iggy Azalea are among the noteworthy options, but all signs point to Jordyn Woods for now!

The Frog

The Frog, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

This might be: Seth MacFarlane

How we know: It's still early to know for sure, but some indications the Frog is MacFarlane include the newspaper that read "Tadpole plucked from large creek!," a possible nod to his upbringing in Rhode Island. Plus, MacFarlane loves doing frog impressions. He said he can write his own masterpiece, and don't forget this is the guy behind Fox hits Family Guy and American Dad.

Other guesses: Some people think it's Justin Theroux because of that "leftovers" bag. Producer Jermaine Dupri might not be a bad guess, since Frog said he had to fit in with the big frogs from "jump jump" (the 90s track from Kriss Kross Dupri produced) and because we saw a poster of the 1996 Olympics, which were in Atlanta, where Jermaine is from.

The Taco

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

This is most probably: Tim Allen

How we know: It's still early in his run, but so far he's: (a) said he's been in the business for decades, and (b) said "to enchiladas and beyond" and "last mask standing," hints at Toy Story and Last Man Standing, respectively. The latter is Allen's show on Fox. The Masked Singer loves to highlight its Fox peeps!

Other guesses: Tom Bergeron, Bob Saget — both for the VHS tapes (as in America's Funniest Home Videos).

The Mouse

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

This is most certainly: Dionne Warwick

How we know: First of all, that voice! Also, she's said she's been a leader in her field, and her clue package included the number 79 — Warwick's age. We saw a sign reading "Bang Bang formation," and Warwick once covered "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" for a Bond flick. She said she never accepts anything less than gold — and Warwick's career is full of the precious metal; she sang "Solid Gold" for the show of the same name and has at least 10 gold titles in her oeuvre.

Other guesses: Darlene Love

Kitty

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

This is probably: Elizabeth Gillies

How we know: We don't! Most guesses about Kitty so far have to do with her costume — her multi-colored eyes have led people to think she's Mila Kunis — and song choice, since her first song out of the gate was Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman," and Grande and Gillies are friends. So the jury's out. We do know that we saw her positioned against a reel of old black-and-white Hollywood footage, and she said she wanted to wipe her slate clean. We saw pirates, her sitting atop a carafe of milk, and a rose shattering. She kept saying nobody has ever seen her like this before, so maybe she's not a singer?

Other guesses: One theory is that it's Emma Watson.

Banana

The Banana, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

This is probably: Still early, but we're going with Darius Rucker.

How we know: The blowfish and his admission that he's a hoot at parties equal Hootie & the Blowfish, which equals the Hootie singer as far as we're concerned.

Other guesses: Ed Helms and Bill Engvall, who's been part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour (Banana mentioned a blue collar) are the strongest non-Hootie guesses so far.

The Elephant (Eliminated in Episode 4)

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

This was skateboard pro Tony Hawk!

Miss Monster (Eliminated in Episode 3)

Miss Monster, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

Revealed to be Chaka Khan!

The Llama (Eliminated in Episode 2)

The Llama, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

We know now this was Drew Carey!

The Robot (Eliminated in Episode 1)

The Robot, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

This was Lil Wayne!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 /7c on Fox.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)