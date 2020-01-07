Get ready to double up on your detective work when it comes to unmasking celebrities in ridiculous disguises. On Tuesday, Fox announced that it will be introducing a spin-off to The Masked Singer called The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer will be executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and is based on the hit segment that was added to DeGeneres's talk show as a nod to The Masked Singer. Her riff on the series featured celebrity guests like Ken Jeong, Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, and Derek Hough. Like The Masked Singer, this new competition series cloaks celebs in crazy costumes as they shake their tail feathers — or perhaps just tails, depending on the getup — only this time, it's the dance moves that the judges will take into account, rather than their vocals.

In a statement, DeGeneres said of the new show, "This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping. And I cannot wait!"

No premiere date for The Masked Dancer has been announced.

