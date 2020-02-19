The Masked Singer unveiled a whole new crop of creatures Wednesday — the six singers of Group B that include Frog, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Banana. Cute though they are, none of them could ever dream of ripping a runway like Nick Cannon, who sashayed onto the stage in Episode 4 ("A Brand New Six Pack") wearing a crimson robe (with sequins, of course) that I might best describe as Handmaid's Tale chic. Accessorized with a red face mask (with sequins, of course) this is a look that would make all the gals of Gilead want to claw Nick's eyes out with envy, if they got permission to watch The Masked Singer of course.

For those of us lucky enough to see celebrities murder pop hits, Episode 4 showed that Taco is an unexpected standout and Mouse might be Dionne Warwick! Elephant got sent home. To see who it was, scroll 'til the end! For what happened and clues about the remaining humanoids, read on!

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Frog

Let me just say I love Frog's zoot suit look — recalling jazz era fabulousness and this masterpiece of a music video. Rapping "U Can't Touch This," from MC Hammer, Frog had lots of stage presence, sweet moves, and he implored the audience to participate, as if he's used to commanding a crowd. That said, he sounded a bit winded at parts, leading me to believe he's probably not a real-life rapper.

The clues: Someone remarked that he's short! He said his metamorphosis has been anything but typical. We saw a newspaper that read "Tadpole plucked from large creek!" He said he left stardom as fast as lightning bolt. We saw a bag marked "leftovers." He said he had to fit in with the big frogs from "jump jump," which I thought might've been a clue he was Jermaine Dupri? We saw a poster of the 1996 Olympics. (Which were in Atlanta, where Jermaine is from!) He said he can write his own masterpiece. We saw $106. He said he's ready to drop the hammer and sing his face off.

The guesses: Jenny McCarthy said Michael Johnson, the runner. Ken Jeong said Carl Lewis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Ray J.

Elephant

Aw! Elephant sang "Friday I'm In Love," from The Cure rather cutely. He didn't tear the house down so he's probably not a singer, and seemed to be having fun up there, dropping it to the floor with swag. The judges said swag approximately 48 times.

The clues: He said he was a calf when he found his calling. We saw him playing drums, and a big bicycle poster. He said he went from canvassing park benches to leading the charge, that he's a one-man show, and one of the models did a little vogue move. He's been to the White House. We saw some blue cardinals.

The guesses: Jenny said Lance Armstrong. Nicole guessed Tommy Lee. Ken had some cockamamie theory that ended with Beto O'Rourke.

Kitty

Kitty had the confidence to get up there and sing "Dangerous Woman," by Ariana Grande and well, bless her heart. She held her own with it, but hearing this version is kinda like going after a presentation from Neil deGrasse Tyson with a baking soda and vinegar volcano.

The clues: She's short! Positioned against a reel of old black and white Hollywood footage, Kitty said she wanted to wipe her slate clean. We saw pirates, her sitting atop a carafe of milk, and a rose shattering. She kept saying nobody has ever seen her like this before, so she's probably not a singer.

The guesses: Jenny said Paris Hilton and Julianne Hough; Ken thought maybe Nicole Richie.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

Taco

Where were you when you fell in love with a taco singing "Fly Me to the Moon" by Frank Sinatra? This isn't Michael Bublé, but he sounded as good as Bublé when he nailed this classic. Jaws dropped, record executives got their assistants on their phones and Nicole almost cried.

The clues: He said he's been in the business for decades, and we saw VHS tapes. Also in his package: an anchor, a Rubik's cube, a trolly car.

The guesses: Nicole said Regis Philbin. Ken said Martin Short...a name he floated last season. Robin Thicke wondered if it was Bob Saget.

Mouse

After Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder came out to do a commercial for a fight happening Saturday (available through the Fox Sports app!) it was time for Mouse, dressed somewhere between "Like a Virgin"-era Madonna and a candy raver coming down after a rough night. Doing "Get Here" by Oleta Adams, this mouse sounded a whole lot like Dionne Warwick!

The clues: She's small! She said that she may be small and cute, but she's larger than life. On a football field, we saw a sign reading "Bang Bang formation" and we saw players wearing jerseys bearing the numbers 19 and 79. She said she never accepts anything less than gold, and we saw gold pom poms. She admitted she's a bit of a chatterbox.

The guesses: Everyone thinks this is a legendary performer; Nicole said Darlene Love. Robin said Dionne Warwick and Ken, wrong as usual, said Maya Rudolph.

Banana

This banana moves like he might have the stiff joints too familiar to people over 40, but as he sang "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley, dude showed he can hold a note. He was, as Ken put it, goofy, charismatic, and confident.

The clues: A cowboy hat. We saw a blowfish, and he said he's a hoot at parties. We saw him on a party bus. He said it's not his first rodeo. We saw a blue collar.

The guesses: Jenny thought Bill Engvall. Nicole said Ed Helms. Robin said Darius Rucker.

In the end, Elephant got the least amount of votes and he got sent back to the jungle from whence he came. It turned out to be pro skateboarder Tony Hawk!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays 8/7c on Fox.