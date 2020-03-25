The Masked Singer whittled down fur — sorry, four — crazy costumed creatures to three in the Group C Championships episode Wednesday and I think I can safely speak for all Americans when I say we'd very much like it if The Masked Singer suddenly revealed it had 12 more singers hidden away somewhere, like when you go to a store and they bring out the last of something that was in the mysterious "back."

Alas, we have to do cope with the sinking reality that this show, and Nick Cannon's dazzling ensembles, will soon be done for Season 3, leaving us to deal with this cold world without Nick's shiny shoes, or the shock of seeing a legend sent away. So sad! What we can do, I guess, is enjoy these remaining episodes even more, and as the competition intensified this week — sending T-Rex home — we can be sure the performances are going to get better, and the identities easier to figure out. T-Rex's identity is below; read on to see what happened in the episode and some of the best guesses.

Night Angel

After a rousing rendition of Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" that probably bought J. Lo a year's supply of golden toilet paper, Night Angel got the competition underway. By now we all know this is Kandi Burruss, but her take on "Shout" by the Isley Brothers confirmed it again. Here's her singing TLC's "Scrubs" — which she co-wrote with Tameka Harris of Xscape — in case you were still on the fence. Plus, she cried when she was done, which fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta know she's prone to do sometimes. Definitely her.

This week's clues: She said she's been doing this since she was a teen. We saw a phone off the hook, and a friend from high school explained how she made sure to go to graduation even though it conflicted with a career opportunity. We saw an astronomy quiz pinned on the wall with an A+ on it. Then she revealed that Jenny McCarthy said her name often on Jenny's show. See some more proof it's Kandi here.

The guesses: Jenny noted that a heart in the last package might be an allusion to Toni Braxton, so she said that. Nicole Scherzinger said Taraji P. Henson because of that astronomy clue. Guest judge Will Arnett lost all his marbles and said Janet Jackson and Mayim Bialik.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

Astronaut

Singing "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, Astronaut sounded less confident than he has in the past — but it's still likely he's a seasoned performer, like current best guess Hunter Hayes.This week's clues: He said he was "only human." We saw a coffee cup, dice, and a friend say he took a nose dive and fell flat on his face. We saw a small bridge too. See the proof that it's Hunter here. The guesses: Ken Jeong mouth-farted up some nonsense about it being Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Will Arnett said JC Chasez. Robin Thicke kept his Joseph Gordon-Levitt theory going.

T-Rex

Doing "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)" from A.R. Rahman & The Pussycat Dolls, T-Rex was once again a ball of explosive energy...and this obviously resonated with Nicole.

This week's clues: T-Rex's high-flying buddy, who had a plate of breakfast for a head, said she subscribes (as in YouTube) to the idea that there's no off day. We saw a couple boomerangs, and T-Rex's friend said that even though T-Rex is young, she's a perfectionist; we saw some plastic military machines and a pair of plastic lips floating in a jar! She claimed to be connected to Will via Lego Batman See some previous clues here.

The guesses: Will Arnett guessed gymnast Gabby Douglas while both Jenny and Nicole went with the popular guess, JoJo Siwa.

Rhino

Rhino absolutely rocked "Tracks of My Tears" by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, leaving zero doubt he's a seasoned singer — and not John Travolta as many were saying initially. Is it Sam Hunt?

This week's clues: His college roomie said they were both party boys and that they'd never surfed before they met. We saw three quarters and an "Up" arrow; Rhino's roomie said Rhino kept at the surfing to get good at it. A map highlighted Missouri. In his final clue, Rhino said he and Robin were on the same track, literally. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: David Hasselhoff and Will Ferrell — neither of them remotely close.

In the end, we had to say farewell to T-Rex, who turned out to be...YouTube star JoJo Siwa! We knew it!

Nick Cannon, JoJo Siwa, The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays 8/7c on Fox.