Let's face it, Kangaroo isn't one of The Masked Singer's strongest singers. Throughout her time on the competition, singing hits like Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" and Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice," she's sounded OK, but definitely not a powerhouse vocalist like Night Angel or a showstopper like Turtle. (This isn't meant as shade; past contestants have told TV Guide in interviews that singing in those costumes is far more difficult that you can imagine. Even soul legend Chaka Khan said it was tough!)

But as much as The Masked Singer is a singing competition, it's much more a guessing game, and what we most want to know about Kangaroo is not how much she's been rehearsing but who's under that costume! Thanks to the super sleuths on the internet, one prevailing theory seems most plausible: social media star and model Jordyn Woods.

The Masked Singer Season 3: Ironclad Theories About Each Masked Celebrity's Identity

What's the reasoning for that thinking? Let's dive in.

First of all, Kangaroo has said she was always a drama queen, and this social star definitely earned that label with her much-publicized falling out with Kylie Jenner. She has said tragedy hit their family; Jordyn's father died in 2017. Once, she told guest host Leah Remini they've sat at the same table, and both have indeed sat on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk. Another big clue came when a package showed her in proximity to a pile of beauty products, a possible reference to her own makeup tutorials or her work with Kylie.

The Best TV Shows and Movies To Watch While Social Distancing

The only clue that's thrown people off is Woods' referencing a "little roo," which sounds like a kid but could also be a reference to her little sister, who's often in her social media feeds. We've seen Kangaroo wearing a jersey with the number 23 on it; Woods was born on Sept. 23. Lastly, Kangaroo has never really made many references to being a professional singer (and, judging by her performances, she probably isn't) making Woods the strongest guess of those that've been floated.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.