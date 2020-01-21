In The Masked Singer's first two seasons, Jenny McCarthy has proven herself to be quite the Singer-savant: she has accurately guessed a number veiled vocalists long before they were revealed. In Season 2 alone, she guessed Adrienne Bailon was the Flamingo, Michelle Williams was the Butterfly, Ana Gasteyer was the Christmas Tree, and of course, that Patti LaBelle was the Flower (although, to be fair, anyone who's heard that unmistakable voice even once in their life had to have known that was "Ms. Voulez-vous coucher avec moi" on the mic as soon as she opened her petal mouth.)

Despite McCarthy's very good track record, she's got some very real concerns that her winning streak might slow down in the forthcoming Season 3, premiering right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. At the Television Critics Association press tour recently, McCarthy told TV Guide that the clue packages in Season 3 are harder than ever — one of a few new changes to the format going into effect this go round. "They changed the clues to be so vague, it's almost impossible," she said. In the past, she said, "There would be clues like, 'I want to break free, I want to be on my own,' so that would help me narrow it down. Now it's like, someone chewing bubble gum and skipping, and I'm like 'Who's got a bubble gum ad?!'"

She and the other judges — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — aren't allowed to use their phones to quickly search for answers, she said; she chalks her ability to guess celebrities up to her SiriusXM radio show, which has her talking to celebrities on a daily basis, thus keeping her in the loop of who's doing what, but that might not be as much help this season.

The season premiere, which has Jamie Foxx helping out, stumped everyone, McCarthy said, and that episode might be the harbinger of tougher days to come. "The first episode is shocking," she told TV Guide. "We all get it wrong. We all freak out because of who it was and how all of us were so wrong by miles." When she spoke to TV Guide in early January, she'd filmed three episodes and wasn't having much luck. "This season I don't know if I'm going to do as well. I don't know if we got one right yet."

The Masked Singer Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10:30/9:30c before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c.