The Masked Singer is coming back for Season 3 and soon — returning right after the Super Bowl. When it returns, it'll be bigger than ever, and have at least one change in format, too. The show continues to be a bankable win for Fox — so much so that it has spawned a spin-off competition, The Masked Dancer. Until it returns in February — boasting contestants with 69 Grammys, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hundreds of tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records, between them — here's everything we know about The Masked Singer Season 3.

The celebrity panelists you know and love will be back Fashion maverick Nick Cannon will be back along with the familiar panelists, who've carved out their groove over the past two seasons: jokester Ken Jeong; gifted guesser Jenny McCarthy; sexpot Nicole Scherzinger; and musical savant Robin Thicke.

Jaime Foxx will be a guest panelist The Masked Singer has made guest panelists a big part of the fun: former winner T-Pain, Anthony Anderson, and Joel McHale have been among the celebs who've stopped by to help the panelists guessed the singer behind the costumes. This season, Jamie Foxx will help them figure who's under the mask.

There's a slight change in format coming: Performers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, B, and C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as six singers are narrowed down to three. From there, Group B will go from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The remaining nine contestants from these three groups will then duke it out the rest of the season for the Golden Mask Trophy. One celebrity will still be unmasked in every episode, including the premiere.

There will be 18 costumes: That's even more than before! Season 2 unveiled 16 costumes but Season 3 ups the ante even more with 18. Five costumes have already been revealed including The Frog, The Banana, The Llama, The Robot, and finally, monsters get some much-need female representation with Miss Monster — a pink freak in very pretty red lipstick. They're the first five creatures to be unveiled so far, with 13 more to go. Check them out below!

Banana looks delicious.

The Banana, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

This one has four legs! That's going to be tricky to dance in, for sure.

The Llama, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

The Frog rocks a zoot suit, like a jazz performer from the old days.

The Frog, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

Robot definitely gives Rosie from The Jetsons vibes.

The Robot, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox



Miss Monster brings all the boys to the yard



Miss Monster, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer Season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 10:30/9:30c before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c.

