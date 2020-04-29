Famous chef Gordon Ramsay stopped by The Masked Singer Wednesday, and for a guy who's notoriously not a fan of b.s., he was surprisingly fun and good-natured in "The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6." Maybe he took a good gander at Nick Cannon looking very dapper in his tuxedo, but got down to his blinding, glittery shoes and figured Nick had the power to make a house plop on top of him like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, so he'd better be on his best behavior.

Whatever the case, he was fun, and good at guessing too. All the players brought their A-game in this episode, with a somewhat shocking elimination that had Astronaut brought back down to Earth. See who it was, and all the clues, below!

Astronaut, The Masked Singer

Kitty

Singing "Diamonds Are a Girls' Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe, Kitty did a solid job — so much that Gordon Ramsay noted she had a great voice.

This week's clues: She said she's been on many stages and had many roles. We saw a man at the piano in a red riding hood jacket, a sword fight, a rolling rack full of clothes, and Kitty looking into a mirror where she saw a silver apple. We saw a monkey in a jack in the box, and a jukebox drop a record named "Mind Your Manners" by Seal Sisters. She said she's performed with greats. Her choice of dish was a piece of cake, which she said was, like her, sweet and full of layers. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: Gordon guessed Charlotte Church, which wasn't bad! Ken Jeong said Lea Michele, while Jenny McCarthy said Eva Longoria. We're still convinced that it's her.





Rhino

Singing "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett, he sounded so good that he got perpetually hot-for-the-contestants Nicole Scherzinger all hot and bothered. He sounded great, nailing the song right on down to the twang, strengthening the theory that it's this guy.

This week's clues: Aww! We saw Rhino out doing yoga in the mountains, trying to get some Zen. He mentioned his wife (again) and kids. We saw a stool, like one a singer would sit on while performing, and guitar picks on his mat. His 'masked munchies' was cheese spaghetti and meatballs. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: Gordon Ramsay guessed Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, another good one from him! Jenny guessed Barry Zito, which is also the smartest guess.

Frog

Whoa! Singing "Whatever It Takes," by Imagine Dragons, Frog really came from behind in the competition to put on a real show full of dancing and fire vocals. He probably won't win, but he showed he's not going anywhere without a fight.

This week's clues: We saw Frog inside a police station, and a pile of chocolates. He held a basketball at one point, and we saw a jersey with 23 on it, and a 'murder wall' with items on it including a card with 13 on it and a picture of a Twinkie. His dish? Some fried catfish, reflecting his Southern charm. See some previous clues here.

The guesses: Gordon came through yet again with a good guess: Li'l Jon. Nicole said Omarion. Robin Thicke said the name we're pretty sure it is too.

Every Celebrity Performer on The Masked Singer, Ranked

Night Angel

She started out singing "Black Velvet" by Alanna Myles sort of slow at first and then found her groove, nailing it. And her performance was absolutely enhanced by backup dancers dressed like Li'l Nas X wearing Billy Porter hats.

This week's clues: We saw her inside a TV, as she said she's gotten a lot of calls in her day including one that upended her life. Then we saw a lot of telephones, with Night Angel dropping phrases like "free your mind" and "keep it on the down low" — both titles of R&B songs. She flicked a lighter, and then we saw some fish hooks. Her hotline was $2.85 a minute and required users to be 2000 years old or more to call. Her dish was crickets on a stick.

The guesses: Don't matter, because we know who this is!

Astronaut

His rendition of "Story of My Life" by One Direction shot him back into the stratosphere, giving Nicole goosebumps.

This week's clues: Out in a cabin in the woods, Astronaut showed us some cards — aces and a joker — and he said he was too comfortable before feeling like he'd stop growing. He said he decided to light a candle and seek out new worlds, imploring us to "watch." We saw a lobster on a fishing rod and he threw a paper airplane. His meal clue? A king cake, like the kind served in New Orleans.

The guesses: Nicole said Skyler Astin. Ken said Jonathan Groff, and Robin said Jonathan Taylor Thomas, yet none of them said the obvious!

The Masked Singer Season 3: Ironclad Theories About Each Masked Celebrity's Identity

Turtle

Closing out the show, Turtle shut it down with "Stay" from Alessia Cara. Could he take this all the way?

This week's clues: We saw him manipulate bodyguards on a chess board. We saw a felt heart. And a clock at 9:14 and 3:20-something. He put a stuff ram on a podium. His meal clue: red and green chips with apple salsa.

The guesses: Robin said Gavin DeGraw. Gordon said Adam Lambert. Ken said Zayn Malik.

In the end it was — shock! — Astronaut who had to suit up (or, off as it were) and fly away. And who was it behind the costume? Why, just who we thought it was: country singer Hunter Hayes!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays 8/7c on Fox.