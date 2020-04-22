The more The Masked Singer goes on, Night Angel keeps proving she's one of the strongest performers of Season 3, if not the whole competition ever.

Ever since Week 6, when she slayed Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," Night Angel has wowed viewers with her candy-coated pipes. And while it'll likely be a while before she's knocked out, her awesome voice also makes her identity a dead giveaway: she is definitely, absolutely, 100 percent Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. How can we be so sure? Several hints dropped throughout the season make this one an incredibly easy solve.

Let's start with her unmistakable voice. Remember, long before Kandi was a reality star, she was a singer in the '90s R&B group Xscape, and songwriter for other artists including TLC, Whitney Houston and more. If you take a listen to her crooning in the clip below versus this example of her belting out one of her own tunes from 2009 it's clear these voices are extremely alike, if not identical.

There's more. Early on in the competition, a clue package showed her opening a door that led to a group of angry older women — and as RHOA fans know, she owns a restaurant franchise named Old Lady Gang. Night Angel said she's a mogul, a label that's totally appropriate for Burruss, a known hustler whose projects include the restaurants, an adult/erotica business named Bedroom Kandi, Kandi Koated Beauty, and other ventures that total at seven, according to Forbes last year.

Once, a clue package showed her among men with duck-like lips — which could easily be seen as an allusion to "Bills, Bills. Bills," the song she co-wrote for Destiny's Child. But she might've given all the clue we needed at the beginning when she said Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," was "a little bit dangerous, a little bit sweet, just like me," which sounds an awful lot like "candy." And in Week 11, her clue package included yet another reference to "The Boy Is Mine" which is both the title of the R&B hit song from Brandy and Monica but the second album from Monica, who, like Kandi, is from the ATL. Kandi has even sung it Brandy! If Night Angel is anyone other than Kandi, it's going to be a total shock, but smart money is on this singer and reality star.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.