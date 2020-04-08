The Masked Singer switched up the format this week — and I don't mean by having Nick Cannon come out wearing something that didn't have a thousand little twinkling points of light on it. You know our friend Nick has never met a sequin that didn't whisper "wear me!" at him in a seductive voice, and on "The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 1," Nick and his twinkling tuxedo came to do what they do: get this party started.

The other switcheroo the show pulled was mixing up the presentation of clues, and though that format varied this week with the masked singers showing what was inside their carry-on bags, we still got to learn more about who they might be.

In the end, Kangaroo went home; see who it was by scrolling down, but for more tips and guesses, read on!

Night Angel

Wow. Night Angel — who is obviously Kandi Burruss — usually sounds like the accomplished artist that she is when up on that stage, but her rendition of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" had me feeling like man, I wished she'd picked another song. She's got pipes for sure, but it felt rusty in parts.

This week's clues: Inside her luggage: An ostrich, a crown, a snow globe, what looked like either a bee or a wasp, and tags that read "The Boss" and "The bag is mine." (That last one, by the way, is the second time a reference to "The Boy Is Mine," an R&B classic, came up.) See some more proof it's Kandi here and here.

The guesses: Ken Jeong said Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger said Keke Palmer, and guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown guessed Vanessa Williams.

Kangaroo

Oh boy! Kangaroo just killed all theories that she could be American Idol alum Jordin Sparks when she sang... "No Air" by Jordin Sparks. Never in the history of Masked Singer-y has a masked singer sung their own song, and it's fair to assume that if Jordin was singing her own song she'd sound... not like this. That means this theory is 100 percent accurate.

This week's clues: Kangaroo brought out a sequin-covered red suitcase that Nick surprisingly didn't try to steal, and inside it was a ship in a bottle, a record player, a Big Ben statue, a tag that read "First," and red lipstick. Then she said this show was the first time she'd sung in front of everyone!

The guesses: Robin Thicke said La La Anthony and Nicole said Blac Chyna, while Yvette said Ayesha Curry.

Astronaut

Astronaut, who is obviously Hunter Hayes, rocked Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You," confirming he's going to stay in this until the end.

This week's clues: Inside his bag was a replica of the White House, an accordion, a toy plane, and a light bulb. If these clues weren't enough to convince you that Astronaut is Hunter, here's an article explaining how he's performed at the White House and plays accordion!

The guesses: Jenny said Ben Platt, Ken said some gibberish about Seth Green, and Nicole said Austin Mahone.

Turtle

James Bay probably never guessed that his beautiful song "Let It Go" would be made even more beautiful one day by having Jesse McCartney "take it to church" while inside a turtle costume, but yeah, that happened.

This week's clues: Evidently Turtle can't use his shell as a TSA-approved carry-on item because he too had a suitcase, and inside that was cologne, a gavel, a baseball glove, and a sign that read "Never Keep Open This Bag," or as Robin shouted, NKOTB. But an arrow was in there too, as Jenny pointed out, which could also be One Direction. It also had a passport with a queen symbol on it. Check out some other clues here.

The guesses: Jenny said Adam Lambert while Yvette said Joey McIntyre.

After Astronaut faced off in the smackdown against the Kangaroo, the pouched performer was the one who had to hop off stage. It was exactly who we thought: Jordyn Woods!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.