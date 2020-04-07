Night Angel is by far one of the strongest performers on The Masked Singer Season 3. Ever since she burst out of the gate in Week 6 singing Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," Night Angel has dazzled viewers with her smoking pipes. (Exactly what her costume is supposed to harken back to, however, has been less clear; while everyone else is pretty recognizable as as Kitty or Rhino or whatever, Night Angel looks very much like a last-minute Valentine's Day gift come to haunt you in your sleep.)

Skills and looks aside, another thing is certain about Night Angel: her identity. Make no mistake, this is absolutely Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, and several hints dropped throughout the season make this one an incredibly easy solve.

How can we be so sure? Let's start with her unmistakable voice. Remember, long before Kandi was a reality star, she was a singer in the '90s R&B group Xscape, and songwriter for other artists including TLC, Whitney Houston and more. If you take a listen to her crooning in the clip below versus this example of her belting out one of her own tunes from 2009 it's clear these voices are extremely alike, if not identical.

There's more. Early on in the competition, a clue package showed her opening a door that led to a group of angry older women — and as RHOA fans know, she owns a restaurant franchise named Old Lady Gang. Night Angel said she's a mogul, a label that's totally appropriate for Burruss, a known hustler whose projects include the restaurants, an adult/erotica business named Bedroom Kandi, Kandi Koated Beauty, and other ventures that total at seven, according to Forbes last year.

Once, a clue package showed her among men with duck-like lips — which could easily be seen as an allusion to "Bills, Bills. Bills," the song she co-wrote for Destiny's Child. But she might've given all the clue we needed at the beginning when she said Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," was "a little bit dangerous, a little bit sweet, just like me," which sounds an awful lot like "candy." If Night Angel is anyone other than Kandi, it's going to be a total shock, but smart money is on this singer and reality star.

