They've made us laugh. They've made us cry. They've made us cover our ears to stop the bleeding, and they've made thirst queen Nicole Scherzinger flip frantically through Monster Brides magazine as she fantasized about the perfect dress to wear while marrying one of her baes in disguise.

It's hard to believe that only year and a half has passed since The Masked Singer thrust itself, and by extension, Nick Cannon's shimmery elegant ensembles, into our lives but in that short time, we've been privy to some fantastic performances as well. We have also been subjected to singing that could make actual deers and rabbits and foxes run for their lives, but hey, that's part of the show's unique charm.

The Masked Singer Season 3: The Best Theories About Each Masked Celebrity's Identity

Although we're already pretty sure who everybody in Season 3 is, another of the show's unique joys is seeing how amateur singers and professional vocalists alike adapt to the difficult challenge, either nailing the challenge week after week or sounding like they're doing karaoke, drunk inside of a bounce house. (Cough, Pineapple, cough.)

Although all The Masked Singer performers are awesome for getting on that stage in those hot, heavy outfits and entertaining us, only a select few have the distinction of being the best of the best. To discern which of these creatures really deserves to be honored as a monster for all seasons, here's a definitive ranking of all the Masked Singer contestants ever.

Every Celebrity Performer on The Masked Singer, Ranked

