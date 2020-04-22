Who's the keeping the The Masked Singer crowd hyped with all those super hype hip-hop performances week after week?

Since he hopped out of the gate, Frog has delivered more than a few "ribbeting" performances, including MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" and 50 Cent's "In Da Club." Indeed, almost all his song choices have been rap bangers, and though he's said the sweet footwork he's shown every week is not from professional training, it sure looks like this adroit amphibian is from the rap world. We've got a pretty solid lead on exactly who he is, and that is the one and only Bow Wow. How can we tell? Let's dive into the evidence.

For one, there was an early glimpse at $106 — a very likely nod to his time on 106 & Park. In another instance, we saw letters on a keyboard that highlighted the letters C, S, and I, and Bow Wow — born name Shad Moss — used to star on CSI: Cyber. Frog has said he was ready to "sing his face off," and keen observers might've figured out that Face Off is the name of an album he did with Omarion back in the day.

Another time, Frog dropped hints about a prince a few times, but, considering that Bow Wow has a song titled "Prince of Darkness," that bolsters the idea that this is indeed Mr. Moss. At the very start of the competition, one of Frog's clues was a poster of the 1996 Olympics, which were in Atlanta. Guess where Bow Wow lives? Did you say the ATL? You're getting good at this! We'll see you soon Bow Wow!

