Wednesday's new episode of The Masked Singer will be different than most: the sing-along special, which Fox is billing as an opportunity for the family to sing along to the best performances of the season, means no one is getting the boot for now.

This means that Night Angel, Turtle, Astronaut, Rhino, Frog, and Kitty can rest easy for a little while longer knowing they have a bit more time to remain anonymous. It also means that families can gather around and belt out alongside these creatures and guess, one more time, who they all might be. But enjoy the friendly non-competitive vibe while it lasts; The Masked Singer returns next week on Wednesday, April 22, with an elimination episode, with guest judge Sharon Osbourne helping the celebrity sleuths on the panel figure out who's who. From there, The Masked Singer continues its normal weekly elimination format — with the exception of the upcoming "Road to the Finals" episode with no elimination, airing Wednesday, May 20.

Fox previously announced that the Season 3 finale will air on Wednesday, May 27 as opposed to the previously-announced date of Wednesday, May 20. Although The Masked Singer is one of few shows whose production has not been directly impacted by the coronavirus — its episodes are pre-recorded, and the season has been finished for months — shifts in the Fox lineup due to other shows unexpectedly ending early led Fox to adjust the Masked Singer finale date, too.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.