The more The Masked Singer continues its triumphant march towards the end of Season 3, the more we're sure the identities of the final contestants, and Night Angel just might be the easiest to guess of them all.

Her most recent performance, which had her turn Donna Summer's "Last Dance" into a showstopping tour de force, was just the latest in a string of slaying turns.

Ever since Week 6, when she slayed Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," Night Angel has wowed viewers with her candy-coated pipes. And while it'll likely be a while before she's knocked out, her awesome voice also makes her identity a dead giveaway: she is definitely, absolutely, 100 percent Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. How can we be so sure? Several hints dropped throughout the season make this one an incredibly easy solve — including a big clue in the most recent episode "A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals."

In that episode, Night Angel again made a number of references to hit R&B songs, like a letter that read "Baby, I Love You" — a lyric from a Destiny's Child song — and a red light (a possible reference to the TLC song "Red Light Special"). Then she showed us ski mask and snow boots, which she said would help judges get warmer since they were so cold. Another way of looking at that was saying they were "chilly" — an allusion to Chili, the singer in the group TLC. Remember, long before Kandi was a reality star, she was a singer in the '90s R&B group Xscape, and a songwriter for other artists including TLC, Whitney Houston and more. If you take a listen to her crooning in the clip below versus this example of her belting out one of her own tunes from 2009 it's clear these voices are extremely alike, if not identical.

There's more. Early on in the competition, a clue package showed her opening a door that led to a group of angry older women — and as RHOA fans know, she owns a restaurant franchise named Old Lady Gang. Night Angel said she's a mogul, a label that's totally appropriate for Burruss, a known hustler whose projects include the restaurants, an adult/erotica business named Bedroom Kandi, Kandi Koated Beauty, and other ventures that total at seven, according to Forbes last year.

Once, a clue package showed her among men with duck-like lips — which could easily be seen as an allusion to "Bills, Bills. Bills," the song she co-wrote for Destiny's Child. But she might've given all the clue we needed at the beginning when she said Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," was "a little bit dangerous, a little bit sweet, just like me," which sounds an awful lot like "candy." And in Week 11, her clue package included yet another reference to "The Boy Is Mine" which is both the title of the R&B hit song from Brandy and Monica but the second album from Monica, who, like Kandi, is from the ATL. Kandi has even sung it Brandy! If Night Angel is anyone other than Kandi, it's going to be a total shock, but smart money is on this singer and reality star.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.