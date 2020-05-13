Here we are folks — almost, as Boyz II Men would say, at the end of the road for The Masked Singer's epic Season 3. Epic is not hyperbole: This thing premiered right after the Super Bowl, eliminated Mr. Weezy F Baby Please Say the Baby in the first episode, had a conservative icon rap "Baby Got Back", and sent TWO soul legends, Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick, away. How The Masked Singer can possibly outdo itself in Season 4 remains to be seen, but for now, we must address the more pressing question: Who's going to win this thing?

After the elimination on the May 13 two-hour extravaganza "A Day In the Mask: The Semi Finals / After the Mask: A Day In the Mask: The Semi Finals," only three will remain and based on what we've seen so far, we can safely predict the three who'll make it to the end — and, very likely, who'll win. (We already know who they are; for that intel, check out this post.) Here's who's probably going to make it, in order of most likely to be eliminated to most likely to win.

Next to go: Frog

It pains me to write this, because Frog (who is definitely this guy) has been killing it all season, with high-energy performances full of fancy footwork. He's so fun, and adorable in that zoot suit too. But his range is limited. Most, if not all, of his performances have been of hip-hop songs, and while his turns have been incredible feats of breath control, stage presence, and vocal strength (rapping isn't easy!), the previous winners have been singers. T-Pain, remember, won for songs, not rapping. Sorry Frog, you don't have a leg up to win this thing.

2nd runner up: Rhino

Rhino, who we're pretty confident we have figured out, excels at ballads and soaring emotional tunes. He doesn't have the same swag as Frog, to be sure, but he's a charmer. Unlike Frog, he's a proper singer, and a good one at that, but clearly not as strong a vocalist as the remaining two, which means he'll be headed back to the plains or wherever Rhinos hang out on the animal express bus real soon.

Runner up: Night Angel

Man this...lady? Creature? Terrifying spirit from another realm? can really sing. We already know she's this reality star, and she's been absolutely killing it week after week with her intense and amazing renditions, like this version of Donna Summer's "Last Dance." In another competition, where she wasn't up against Turtle, she'd win this, but she can take pride in knowing she blew everyone away, after giving us all nightmares.

Winner: Turtle

Yup. You knew this though. This guy has it all: sick moves, a natural ease and charisma on stage, and a voice as welcoming as a warm towel after a shower. Look at the people in the audience watching him sing Coldplay's "Fix You!" They are moved. They are crying. They are thinking about ways they can become turtles, so they can marry him and have turtle babies. He's a star, and the clear winner of Season 3.

