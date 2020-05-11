The Masked Singer cannot be stopped. Though almost all productions in Hollywood have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for Season 4 — and it's officially set to premiere this fall.

On Monday, the network revealed its lineup for the upcoming 2020-2021 TV season, confirming that the reality singing competition is currently slated to return with new episodes and a whole new cast of celebrities this fall. The fourth season will air Wednesdays at 8/7c. A premiere date hasn't been announced.

The reality singing competition's renewal was first on announced May 6 during a call with Fox's investors, per Deadline. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said at the time that the plan is for the new season to start production in August, should conditions allow. The news comes just weeks away from the Season 3 finale.

The renewal isn't a surprise — The Masked Singer is one of Fox's most reliable hits, and it has already spawned a spin-off -- but the timing is suspect, given how Hollywood has been gripped with uncertainty about how to move forward. But with California beginning to take steps to reopen, The Masked Singer is clearly thinking optimistically and moving to get going right away. That means there's going to be a whole lot of hollerin' and guessin' crammed into a short window of time, but if any batch of weirdos can pull it off, it's this one.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox

PHOTOS: Every Celebrity Performer on The Masked Singer, Ranked