The Masked Singer is one of few shows that didn't have production of its current season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, a few weeks ago, it actually added an episode — a singalong — to fill a gap created by other Fox shows that couldn't air finales they never got to produce. (TV is quite the house of cards, isn't it?!)

That unexpected change in format meant that Night Angel, Turtle, Astronaut, Rhino, Frog, and Kitty got to spend one more week on the show, not worried about elimination — until, of course, The Masked Singer returned to normal last week, when judges told Banana to make like a tree and leave. Now, the show is back on track, but there will be another week without an elimination coming again soon.

On Tuesday, May 19, The Masked Singer will air a "Road to the Finals" episode, which will keep all the remaining creatures safe, with no elimination. It'll likely take us down memory lane, reminding us of standout moments from the season and all the clues we've seen so far. Unfortunately, the easy breezy times won't last because there will be an elimination the following night which also, sadly, will be the last episode of Season 3.

So mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 19 and May 20 for the last two episodes of the season, with the former date being an elimination-free "Road to the Finals."

Who do you think will make it to the end?

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.