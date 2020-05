The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll as the number of confirmed cases worldwide rises. In the United States, many state and local governments have closed schools — some for the rest of the academic year — shut down restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, and encouraged residents to follow the Centers for Disease Codaytimentrol's recommendations for "social distancing" as a means to slow the spread of the disease known as COVID-19 and save lives. An unprecedented number of public events and productions have also been canceled, and no industry has been left untouched.

The entertainment world has seen production come to a halt, while movies are delayed, and major events like the Cannes Film Festival, E3, and Broadway musicals have all been postponed or outright canceled in response to the news. The sports world has also been heavily impacted, as leagues like the NBA, NHL, and MLB have all postponed or canceled their seasons. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed until 2021. Furthermore, many theme parks, including Disney and Universal's locations, have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Read on for an updated roundup of all of the entertainment-related events that have been affected by the outbreak so far, and bookmark this page for additional updates to come.

Most TV series have had to pause production or cut their seasons short as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The spring schedule has been drastically changed, with many finales being pushed up or indefinitely delayed, and several medical dramas and other series have stepped up to offer their props and costumes to local hospitals amid the unexpected hiatus to help meet the first responders' needs. Late-night hosts, SNL, and news anchors have been filming at-home episodes, and at least one scripted show, CBS's All Rise, has followed suit, with plans to film a quarantine episode at the actors' homes. Find out how dozens of TV shows have been affected below.





Love Island U.K.

The summer edition of ITV's hit reality series has been postponed until 2021. "We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021," Kevin Lygo, ITV's director of television told Variety.





Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Originally planned for March 22, this annual ceremony has been pushed to Saturday, May 2, with a new name: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. Victoria Justice will host, with celebs appearing from home...and there will be slime! Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the people who'll be part of the show.





Real Housewives of Potomac

The fifth season premiere of Real Housewives of Potomac was postponed until the summer. Originally, Season 5 was set to debut on May 3. There's no word yet on when the new premiere date will be, but the delay ensures that Bravo will have a tantalizing programming block of brand new summer TV.





Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network, from Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, has pushed back its October 4 launch as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. When it does launch, the network is set to premiere eight new unscripted shows, mostly centered around home renovation and food, including Growing FLoret, Home on the Road, Bespoke Kitchens, Family Dinner, Restoration Road, The Fieldhouse, Super Dad, Home Work; The Lost Kitchen, and Inn the Works.





Archer

The premiere of Archer Season 11 was also pushed back due to coronavirus. The new season, which was originally slated to kick off May 6, is now slated to debut later this year. In a statement, the network said, "Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX's Emmy award winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6th. FX will shift the premiere date to later this year."





I Know This Much Is True and The Undoing

HBO's limited series, I Know This Much Is True, shifted its premiere date to Friday, May 10, Variety reported. The drama, which was written and directed by Derek Cianfrance and stars Mark Ruffalo as identical twin brothers, was originally slated to premiere Friday, April 27. However, the show's premiere date was moved up to the space previously reserved for the upcoming Nicole Kidman-starring series The Undoing, which has been moved to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Tooning Out the News

Stephen Colbert's CBS All Access animated show, Tooning Out the News, resumed production remotely with a premiere date now set for Tuesday, April 7. The show will feature animated characters parodying the news and interviewing real guests like Alan Dershowitz, Donny Deutsch, Rep. Barbara Lee, Olivia Nuzzi, and Rep. Eric Swalwell. The show will air a new episode every week, with short segments also arriving on the streaming service Tuesday through Friday.





The Last Dance

With live sports canceled indefinitely, ESPN moved up the premiere of its Michael Jordan docuseries, The Last Dance, by five weeks. The network announced that the first two episodes would air back-to-back on April 19, with subsequent episodes airing in pairs until the finale on Sunday, May 17.





Genius: Aretha

National Geographic indefinitely delayed the premiere Genius: Aretha, the Aretha Franklin chapter of the anthology series, citing its inability to complete production due to the coronavirus shutdown. The limited series, which stars Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul, was supposed to launch on Memorial Day, May 25. "We look forward to resuming work as soon as is possible and safe, and at that time will announce a new premiere date for later this year," the network said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.





My 600-lb Life

After concerns were voiced about the safety of the cast, TLC's My 600-lb Life halted production due to the coronavirus crisis. The decision came after most unscripted shows had already shut down, and the series was still actively filming as recently as March 26 in Texas, Florida, and Mississippi. Megalomedia, the production company that puts out the series, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "The health and safety of Megalomedia's show participants and employees is always our top priority, now more than ever. We continue to comply with all local, state, and federal guidelines that cover this unprecedented pandemic. My 600-lb Life is not filming with a single participant at this time."





Succession & Barry

HBO also delayed production on new seasons of its hits series Barry and Succession, Variety reported on March 12. They were both reportedly scheduled to begin shooting in April but have now been delayed indefinitely. "We are looking forward to resuming preproduction when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so. Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely," said an HBO spokesperson.





Daytime talk shows

The Kelly Clarkson Show and Tamron Hall were two of the latest talk shows to announce their returns. On April 6, The Kelly Clarkson Show began airing some new episodes and content from Montana, where Clarkson, who has also been posting video updates online, is currently staying. On March 30, Tamron Hall returned with new segments filmed at Hall's home. The content has been centered around the latest COVID-19 news, and will air following encore segments from previous episodes.

Kelly Clarkson was previously put on hiatus alongside other NBCUniversal productions. Live with Kelly and Ryan and Dr. Phil have also been delivering segments filmed at home after initially planning to produce episodes without audiences. The Dr. Oz Show also halted production after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, per Variety reported on March 19. On March 12, CBS announced that The Talk would begin filming without a live audience starting on Monday, March 16, and the hosts subsequently began filming from their homes.





Animated series

While most of the entertainment industry has shut down, production on several broadcast and streaming animated series continues, as workers have found ways to work from home, using technology like Zoom to record temporary audio. "Production hasn't skipped a day or lost a beat," The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean told The Hollywood Reporter. "We intend to do the 22 shows we were contracted to do.... There's been no change in how we do things." The teams behind Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Duncanville, Bless the Harts, Hoops at Netflix, Central Park at Apple TV+, and Solar Opposites at Hulu are all also reportedly finding creative ways to continue their work from home.





Late-night shows

After several New York-based late night shows announced their plans to eliminate live audiences, many temporarily suspended in-studio production altogether. Shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and daytime's The Wendy Williams Show all paused production. Jimmy Kimmel Live was originally expected to proceed with production, sans a live audience, but following its episode with presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg guest-hosting before a mostly empty studio, the network announced it would suspend production on the late-night show. Trevor Noah also revealed via The Daily Show With Trevor Noah's Twitter account that it would be suspending production for the week of March 16 in an attempt to adhere to social distancing recommendations. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee also went on hiatus starting March 16, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is also signing off for an indefinite amount of time, and Late Late Show with James Corden was also suspended after an announcement by the host on March 13.

Many returned to their shows' digital platforms to deliver at-home monologues and have since returned with full filmed-at-home episodes.





Friends reunion

Filming on the untitled Friends reunion slated for the launch of HBO Max was postponed as a result of the coronavirus. As previously reported, original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc are all on board for the unscripted event, meant to help usher in Friends reruns on the new streaming service. HBO Max is set to launch the service in May, but the streaming service no longer plans to make the special available at launch.





Soap operas

Production on certain daytime soap operas wassuspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful both halted production on March 17.





Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras revealed on March 16 that SYFY's western horror series would temporarily suspend production to abide by local health protocols. "We are temporarily shutting down production," she wrote in a tweet. "We are sure this is merely a blip, but we must follow Albert health protocols. The safety of our cast and crew is of paramount importance to us." However, she also promised fans, "We will be back Earping it up for you as soon as it is safe to do so. Because we are all in."





Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live was postponed temporarily as a result of the coronavirus. SNL was previously scheduled to return with a new episode on Saturday, March 28, with John Kransinski hosting and Dua Lipa as the musical guest of the evening. The series has since returned with a pair of virtually produced episodes on April 11 and April 25.





Last Man Standing and The Orville

Last Man Standing was hoping to wrap taping of its eighth season on March 17 but decided to suspend production in response to the spread of coronavirus, Deadline reported. Having already put the breaks on using a live audience for the finale, the studio which produces the show, DTS' 20th Century Fox TV, has postponed production just days before the final taping. Producers are said to be "leaving the door open," per Deadline, to coming back to finish the episode.

Elsewhere at Disney TV Studios, production on The Orville was also put on hiatus for three weeks. The space dramedy, which moving from its original network home, Fox, to Hulu for its upcoming third season, was, like Last Man Standing, one of the few remaining series that had not shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it pulled the plug hours after California's governor ordered bars, restaurants and gyms to close.

The Handmaid's Tale

Deadline reported that production on Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale was temporarily suspended due to concerns over the recent spread of coronavirus. The show, which films in Toronto, has yet to announce whether this suspension will delay its planned fall premiere date.

Today

Al Roker and Craig Melvin sat out from Today on March 16 after an employee on the third hour of the NBC morning show tested positive for coronavirus. Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the news on their March 16 show. Subsequently, all members of the editorial team for the third hour of Today were asked to work from home while the company identified staffers who worked in close contact with the employee.

NBC News previously announced on March 11 that the morning news program would forego its standard audience in the wake of the pandemic. Guthrie and Kotb have since begun filming from their homes.





Amazon shows

Amazon's hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings series suspended production, beginning on March 16. The New Zealand Herald reported that a memo was sent to 800 cast and crew members on March 15 explaining that the decision was precautionary and that no one should "report to the set or to the studio without the express permission of your supervisor." Actor Orlando Bloom also revealed in a social media post that production on his Amazon fantasy drama, Carnival Row, was also suspended. On March 16, Variety also reported that Amazon Studios had decided to halt production and end the season of Love Island France, which was filming in South Africa. The season's first episode premiered March 2.





BBC shows

Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty became the first BBC shows to suspend production on March 16, Deadline reported. "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC," read a statement from a spokesperson for the network. "We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England."





Netflix Originals, including Stranger Things

As of March 13, Netflix shut down all TV and film productions in the U.S. and Canada, including the streamer's popular series Stranger Things, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The decision came one day after production on Grace and Frankie's final season was put on hold, per Deadline. "To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance has temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the series," the company said in a statement.

Deadline reported that productions filming outside North America would be assessed on a case-by-case basis. And on March 16, the trade reported that production on The Witcher Season 2, which was filming outside London, was shut down for two weeks. With this decision, The Witcher became the first major TV production in the U.K. to be halted as a result of coronavirus.





Disney+ Marvel shows, including MCU spin-offs

On March 10, Disney+ shut down production on its Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, because the Czech Republic placed restrictions on travel and events, and closed its schools due to COVID-19 concerns. There is no word yet on if the show will revisit Prague to finish shooting.

On March 14, Variety reported Marvel Studios paused production on the rest of its Disney+ series, which includes Loki and WandaVision. For shows currently in production, the work will continue remotely.





With a surge in cases of confirmed coronavirus in New York, Starz put its two Power spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, on hiatus, Deadline reported. All the scripts on the two shows have already been completed.





AMC Shows, including The Walking Dead franchise

Deadline reported that Fear the Walking Dead would be halting production, while the flagship The Walking Dead pushed its pre-production back by about a month, to April 13. The Walking Dead writers room will remain open with writers working remotely on the new season. The Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead was also pushed to a later date due to production delays. AMC released a statement about the delays, saying, "Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year." Meanwhile, upcoming comedy Kevin Can F--- Himself's production will be pushed back approximately the same amount of time.

The second The Walking Dead spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, was also affected by the virus. AMC had originally set the premiere date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond for Sunday, April 12 but announced on its official Twitter page on Friday, March 20 that the show's debut would be pushed back to an indefinite date later this year.





FX Productions

Multiple sources reported that FX halted production on Snowfall, and new series Y for two weeks. Atlanta filming is on hold indefinitely while Fargo Season 4 production has been postponed. As a result of delay in production, Fargo also pushed back its Season 4 release date. With two episodes left to shoot, Fargo will no longer premiere its fourth season on Sunday, April 19th. "A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes," FX said in a statement, confirming the show would not premiere for the 2020 Emmy Awards cycle.





In the wake of President Donald Trump announcing a national emergency in the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19, all Apple TV+ series currently in production have been put on hold and filming has suspended, Deadline reports. This includes second seasons of The Morning Show, Servant, See, and For All Mankind, as well as new series Lisey's Story, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, and Foundation.

Foundation previously suspended production in Ireland, Deadline reported on March 12. The series, which stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris, is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novels. The move follows an announcement from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that set limits on the size of mass gatherings in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. According to Deadline, Foundation is Ireland's largest-scale production ever.





Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. TV shut down production on many of its shows currently in or about to begin production on March 13. The studio didn't name any of the postponed productions, but according to Deadline, they include Young Sheldon, The Bachelorette, Supergirl, and many more. Several of the studio's shows had already halted production, including Supernatural, The Flash and Riverdale, which suspended production on Wednesday after a crew member came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Pilot season

Both NBC Universal and Disney Studios have halted production on all of their TV pilots being filmed for the networks' upcoming Upfronts season, according to Deadline. While all of the major networks have canceled their live presentations in May, delaying the pilot filming schedule could jeopardize the video presentation plans as well.





Sony Productions

Sony has halted European production on Wheel of Time. The adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy series was shooting in in Prague. The crew is on standby in hopes that they will be able to resume production in a couple weeks. Stateside, Sony TV has pulled the plug on The Goldbergs and its spin-off Schooled, per Variety. On March 16, Deadline reported that S.W.A.T. would also be suspending production after wrapping the penultimate episode of the season.

Hallmark Channel

Crown Media has halted production on Hallmark Channel's popular daytime lifestyle program Home and Family as well as the network's upcoming slate of original movies, Deadline reported March 13. Home and Family, which films in Los Angeles, went on Monday, March 16. Repeats will air while the show is on hiatus.





CBS TV shows

CBS TV Studios also reportedly stopped production on several of its popular dramas, including NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Bull, Dynasty, and The Good Fight, Deadline reported March 12. Per their reporting, some of the shows were invited to finish their current episode, where possible, but there may be more halts ahead for other CBS TV Studios productions. Some programs which have an episode or two left on their season may discontinue shooting and wrap for the season. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood was expected to film its final episode for the season without a live studio audience. The network's legal drama All Rise is also expected to film an episode virtually about quarantining.

All Rise Is Producing a Virtual Quarantine-Themed Episode





NBCUniversal shows, including One Chicago

NBCUniversal pressed pause on production of TV shows across its production subsidiaries, including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, FBI, Angelyne, The Kelly Clarkson Show. According to Deadline, the stop order affected almost three dozen shows. On March 19, Variety reported that a crew member on CBS' FBI: Most Wanted had tested positive for coronavirus. The show was one of the NBCUniversal productions to have shut down on March 12, and the crew member had last been on set on March 11. New Amsterdam guest actor Daniel Dae Kim subsequently came forward with news of his own positive diagnosis for coronavirus, and the show's planned pandemic episode was scrapped.

When Will New Amsterdam Return With a New Episode?

Actress America Ferrara confirmed production on Superstore's fifth season was also halted. "Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season," the actress, who was set to depart the show at the end of Season 5, announced in an Instagram story on March 13. "We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot." It's unclear how Ferrera's character's story will be wrapped, but the actress hinted she might return in Season 6 to give her character a proper goodbye.

NBC has since confirmed that a number of other suspended productions will not return to finish out their seasons: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, and Good Girls are cutting their seasons short as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.





Disney Television Studios, including Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy, produced by ABC Studios, shut down production for at least two weeks, according to Deadline. The show had reportedly just wrapped Episode 21 of their 25-episode season. Showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott announced the shutdown, saying, "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50."

As of March 14, Disney Television Studios has also halted production on a number of other shows, according to Deadline. The list includes: Nat Geo's Genius: Aretha (produced by Fox 21), Fox's Empire (20th Century Fox TV) and The Resident (20th Century Fox TV), FX's Pose (Fox 21), USA's Queen of the South (Fox 21), and ABC's American Housewife (ABC Studios). On March 13, ABC also suspended production on General Hospital.

Here's the New Spring 2020 TV Finale Schedule





Deadline reported that American Ninja Warrior and The Price Is Right suspended filming. Meanwhile, America's Got Talent canceled remaining tapings in front of live studio audiences that were supposed to take place from March 13 to March 17.

ViacomCBS shows, including One Day at a Time

ViacomCBS will be firing up the laugh tracks for many of its shows as it has ordered several series that typically film before live studio audiences to shoot on closed sets. Pop TV's One Day at a Time, MTV's Ridiculousness, and Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade and Tosh.0 began excluding audience members from tapings.





Celebrity Race Across the World

Production on this BBC One travel reality show was postponed on March 12 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, per Deadline. The show, a spin-off of Race Across the World, will feature four celebrities who race a friend or family member around the globe without air travel or other modern elements like cell phones or credit cards.





On March 11, producers of Ellen, the most popular daytime talk show, revealed its plans to forego a live studio audience. The show had already filmed episodes to air through Friday, March 13. "With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Telepictures will suspend audience attendance during tapings effective Monday, March 16," a spokesperson for Telepictures said in a statement to Deadline. DeGeneres has since begun filming from her home.





Like other programs with live audiences, The View was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The popular ABC talk show began filming without a studio audience, a first for the program. "This is unprecedented, this has never happened on The View," Whoopi Goldberg said, noting that even after the show returned following 9/11, it still featured a live audience. On Thursday, March 12, Variety reported that co-host Joy Behar would be taking at least a week off from the show to protect herself from the spread of the virus. Goldberg began filming from home on March 18.





Survivor just kicked off Season 40 a few weeks before the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic, but the coronavirus has stalled production on Season 41 and Season 42. Entertainment Weekly obtained a letter host and executive producer Jeff Probst sent to Survivor crew members that confirmed the show would not begin filming the new seasons on March 18 in Fiji. The production has been postponed until approximately May 19, according to the letter, but that is subject to change with regards to progress in containing the COVID-19 outbreak. The delay may not affect the show's premiere plans, however, because Probst also said that when filming is cleared to begin, the plan is still to film both seasons back to back.

NeXt

A crew member who worked on Fox's upcoming science-fiction drama NeXt has tested positive for the coronavirus. Per Variety, the studio and production company are now investigating which members of the cast and crew may have been exposed to the patient before the show wrapped production in Chicago in early March.





Trish Regan Primetime

The cable news show Trish Regan Primetime is going on hiatus, the Fox Business Network announced March 13. The network is also benching its show Kennedy, which airs an hour after at 9 p.m. Although the Fox Business network said both shows are coming to a halt due to the demand of coronavirus coverage, the decision also comes just days after Regan accused Democrats and the "liberal media" of exaggerating the dangers surrounding the spread of the coronavirus to make President Trump look bad.





TV's most iconic game shows will be filming without live audiences as well. Variety reported on March 9 that both shows would be filming through mid-April and will go without a live audience for the filming stretch. The decision was made not only to protect audience guests but also Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who is immunocompromised due to his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.





CBS's hit reality competition series shut down production on Season 33 on Feb. 28. The series had already filmed three episodes and saw contestants visit Scotland and England. It's currently unknown when production will resume.

The Amazing Race Season 33 Production Shut Down Amidst Corona Virus Concerns





Big Brother Canada

Though Big Brother Canada was in the middle of shooting its eighth season, Global and Insight Productions announced on March 24 that production had officially shut down. Contestants on the series had previously been isolated without news of the seriousness of COVID-19's spread due to the rules of the show but were later made aware of the situation and allowed to contact their families. The final episode of the season was rescheduled for April 1.

The film industry has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with movie theaters indefinitely closing across the world and productions being paused or delayed. While many studios have opted to push their films' release dates, others have turned to video on-demand services to provide early at-home release in lieu of the box office. Find out which pictures and production companies have been affected below.





Lionsgate movies

John Wick 4 has officially been pushed back to May 27, 2022.Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson's Saw reboot Spiral will take over John Wick's original May 21, 2021 release date. Meanwhile, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson moves from Aug. 28, 2020 to Aug. 20, 2021.

Plus, Kristen Wiig's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar moves from July 31, 2020 to July 16, 2021; American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story jumped from Dec. 18, 2020 to Dec. 10, 2021; and The Asset starring Michael Keaton and Maggie Q is headed for release on April 23. The Hilary Swank thriller Fatale moves from June 19 to Oct. 30 of this year and Voyagers, starring Tye Sheridan and Lily Rose-Depp, will be released on Nov. 25.





Marvel movie release dates

The final film in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy has been delayed until November 5, 2021. Originally slated to open in July of 2021, the move will also have an impact on the release dates of two more Marvel installments: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will now open on March 25, 2022,and Thor: Love and Thunder, which has shifted to February 11, 2022.

Marvel's Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, has been pushed back to fall 2020. The movie, which is the long-awaited solo film for Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1; it's now arriving Nov. 6. This has pushed back the entire Marvel slate: Eternals moves to Feb. 12, 2021 and Shang-Chi moves to May 7, 2021. Black Panther 2 remains on track for May 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022.

Marvel plans out its releases very carefully because of the interconnected nature of its films, and while the events of Black Widow take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and Natasha died to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, it's still possible for the film to have connective tissue with future Marvel movies.

Trolls World Tour

While Universal has pushed the release dates for several of its films, the studio kept Trolls World Tour on its original premiere date of Friday, April 10. However, the film bypassed most theaters altogether and went straight to on-demand services. This marked the first time a major studio has foregone the theatrical release process altogether in the wake of the public health crisis.

How to Watch Trolls World Tour





Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount's highly-anticipated sequel to Tom Cruise's iconic '80s hit, has been delayed due to theaters across the globe shutting down. Originally set to premiere in the U.S. on June 24, Maverick's release is now to be determined. Per Variety, Paramount spent $150 million on the sequel, which stars Cruise in his original role, now older and wiser, and he's come back to train a new generation of flight school cadets for a highly specialized mission. Without the guarantee of massive summer box office ticket sales to recoup the budget, Paramount has presumably decided to hold Maverick until it's safe to see it in theaters.





Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru, which was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 3, has been pushed back a full year to July 2, 2021. This is mostly due to the shuttering of Illumination, the French animation studio working on the project.

"In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris," Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "With this decision we are abiding by the French Government's guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."





Universal Productions

Universal has also paused production on its films. Per Variety, production on Jurassic World: Dominion, Wicked, Flint Strong, and the untitled Billy Eichner project, which was scheduled to begin production this month, have all gone on hiatus. It is unclear for how long or if this will affect the films' releases dates. Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released in June 2021. The release date for Wicked, which was set to debut around Christmas 2021, is now to be determined.

On the animation side, Sing 2, which was scheduled to be released July 2, 2021 has been pushed to Dec. 22, 2021. Per Deadline, the reason is so Universal can give Minions: The Rise of Gru a summer release when film resumes production.

Meanwhile, the release date for Jordan Peele's upcoming reboot of Candyman was delayed from June 12 until Sept. 25, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on theaters. Universal also pushed its upcoming flick Praise This from the Sept. 25 spot, and it now remains undated, and the release date for its Bob Odenkirk thriller Nobody has been pushed from Aug. 14 to Feb. 26, 2021.





Warner Bros. Films

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 14, Deadline reports. As recently as the week of March 16, multiple outlets reported that the studio was debating whether or not to stream the big-budget sequel from director Patty Jenkins but obviously a theatrical release has always been the goal.

It's the latest decision from Warner Bros., which also halted production on The Matrix 4. The anticipated sequel was filming in Berlin. Shooting on the film, which is co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, is expected to resume at a later date. The anticipated sequel will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

Warner Bros. is also delaying production on the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was scheduled to begin filming in the U.K. on March 16, per Variety. It is unclear at this time whether this will have an effect on the scheduled release date of the film, which will once again star Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, and Dan Fogler.

Additionally, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, was originally expected to debut June 25, 2021. According to Variety, it will now launch on Oct. 1, 2021. In other superhero news The Flash is now set to premiere June 2, 2022 instead of July 1, and Shazam 2 will launch on Nov. 4, 2022 instead of April 1.

Other titles affected by scheduling changes include Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which would have opened on Oct. 1, 2021, will now premiere on Nov. 5, 2021. King Richard, a sports drama starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, has moved its premiere date from Nov. 25, 2020 to Nov. 19, 2021.

The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark has been pushed from Sept. 25, 2020 until March 12, 2021.





Disney Productions

Disney paused production on forthcoming films including The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Peter Pan & Wendy, Shrunk, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, Marvel's Shang-Chi, and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Deadline reported that, while no cases of COVID-19 were found on sets, Disney paused production out of an abundance of caution, with far-reaching ramifications for many of the projects. Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid adaptation was set to start filming during the third week in March London; Ridley Scott's The Last Duel was put on indefinite hiatus before a shoot in Ireland, sending the director into an editing room to assemble what bit of footage he was able to gather over the few weeks it was in production. As of March 13, it's still slated to be released in the U.S. on Christmas.





Mulan, New Mutants, Jungle Cruise, Antlers, and Soul release dates

Disney has moved the theatrical releases of a number of films. The live-action Mulan will be released July 24. Jungle Cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and and Emily Blunt, moves to July 30, 2021. Also receiving a new release date is the Pixar film Soul. Originally scheduled for June 19, the film will now debut in theaters on Nov. 20. The move has pushed back a Disney film that was previously scheduled to debut over Thanksgiving, Raya and the Last Dragon. It will now debut March 12, 2021.

Disney-owned studios 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures also delayed the releases of New Mutants (originally scheduled for April 3) and Guillermo Del Toro's Antlers (originally scheduled for April 17).





Avatar sequels

Production on James Cameron's upcoming sequels to Avatar has been delayed. Producer Jon Landau confirmed the news to the New Zealand Herald and said that he does not know when filming will resume on the four films. "We try and monitor all this and look at things and think about what is in the best interest of our crew. I call it our Avatar family," Landau said. "That is really paramount to us above anything." Work on digital effects for the films will continue at Weta. Currently, Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, with Avatar 3 following on Dec. 22, 2023, Avatar 4 due on Dec. 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 hitting theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.





Movie theaters

While all theaters in large cities like New York and Los Angeles have been advised to shut down, some movie chains have closed nationwide. On March 17, Regal Cinemas closed down all their theaters in any location as a precaution, Deadline reports. All theaters will remain closed until further notice. AMC also announced on March 16 that it would close down all of its theaters for six to 12 weeks as a result of the coronavirus, per Variety, citing the CDC's latest recommendation that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse's corporate-owned and franchise theaters shut down until further notice, the company announced March 16 on their website. Only the Winchester, Virginia, location remains open for the time being. All shows have been canceled and tickets are being refunded. In the U.K., Cineworld and Odeon Cinemas have also shut their doors.





The Card Counter

Paul Schrader's The Card Counter halted production after an actor tested positive for coronavirus. Deadline reported that the actor flew in from LA to shoot a few scenes, but after testing positive, the crew and cast were sent home five days out from completing filming. The Card Counter, a saga about a gambler trying to straighten out a young man bent on revenge, stars Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and Tiffany Haddish.





Sony Pictures

Sony has halted production on a number of its films. The latest is Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, which paused filming in the U.K. for a two-week hiatus beginning the weekend of March 14-15, according to Deadline. Previously, the studio had suspended production on the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson comedy The Man From Toronto; horror film Shrine; and the World War II movie The Nightingale, starring sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning. Prep was halted on The Man From Toronto, which is filming Atlanta, and production on Shrine has been halted for four weeks in Boston. Meanwhile, The Nightingale was in pre-production, and the delay should not affect the film, which is scheduled to be released at Christmas.

Sony Pictures Classics has pushed back the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will be released on October 7, 2022 instead of April 8, 2022. Sony has also delayed the release of The Climb, which made its debut at Cannes Film Festival last year. The cycling comedy, which stars Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, was scheduled to open in New York and Los Angeles on March 20. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has rearranged its upcoming slate, including films such as the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, the new Ghostbusters movie and Uncharted, starring Tom Holland. Morbius has been bumped from July 31 to March 19, 2021. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, previously set to debut on July 10, has been pushed to March 5, 2021, which was the premiere date schedule for Uncharted; the latter film's debut has now been moved up to July 16, 2021.





Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone's new movie Samaritan is going on a minimum two-week hiatus, Deadline reports. The project, which follows a young boy (Euphoria actor and Junior Olympic boxing prodigy Javon "Wanna" Walton) who sets out to discover if a mythic superhero who vanished 20 years earlier is still alive, was filming in Atlanta.





Vengeance

Blumhouse has suspended production on its thriller Vengeance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, which was two weeks into production, was written by The Office's B.J. Novak. It is his directorial debut.





The Secret Garden

Studiocanal has moved the release date of its adaptation of The Secret Garden from April 3 to August 14. In a statement provided to Deadline, the company explained, "A film that most certainly appeals to a family and older audience, the studio has has taken the decision to move out of a potentially high-risk period as the coronavirus situation continues to escalate." The film stars Colin Firth and Julie Walters and is based upon the classic Frances Hodgson Burnett book of the same name.





Bros

Production on Bros, a rom-com co-written by Billy Eichner and Nick Stoller, who is set to direct, has been delayed, according to The Wrap. The film was scheduled to begin shooting on April 13.





Fast and Furious 9

The premiere of F9, which was scheduled to be released May 22, has been pushed back almost a year. The North American premiere will now be April 2, 2021, with international debuts rolling out throughout that month. Per Variety, Universal Studios made the decision due to the number of theaters closed internationally. Considering roughly 75 percent of of the franchise's gross comes from international markets, Universal didn't believe the movie could turn a profit with all theaters in Italy, South Korea and China currently shut down.

A statement posted to Twitter confirmed the news, adding, "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."





A Quiet Place II

The release of A Quiet Place II, the sequel to the hit 2018 horror film, will be delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The film was originally scheduled for release in the U.K. and Australia on March 19 and in North America on March 20.

Director John Krasinski confirmed the news in an Instagram note to fans. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," Krasinski wrote. "Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie ... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together."





The Lovebirds

After previously delaying A Quiet Place Part II, Paramount has pulled the romantic comedy The Lovebirds, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was slated to be released April 3 and stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. A new date has not yet been set. Meanwhile, the film Blue Story has also been delayed.





Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film

While on location in Australia for Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with coronavirus, the couple revealed on social media on March 11. According to social media posts from their sons, Hanks and Wilson are doing well. However, production on the film has been temporarily halted in the wake of the news. As detailed by the Daily Mail, Luhrmann sent a letter to the cast and crew, writing, "We request all cast and crew stay at home today and not come to work. All work activity on the production is cancelled and will not resume until further notice." Alongside other Warner Bros. titles, the film's release date was pushed back as a result of the production delay.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Peter Rabbit fans will have to wait a bit longer for the sequel film. Sony decided to push back the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway from early April to Aug. 7, Deadline reported on March 10. The film was originally supposed to debut in select spots around Europe in March before coming out in the U.S. in April to line up with the Easter holiday.





Slay the Dragon

Slay the Dragon, Magnolia's new documentary about a group of local voters and ordinary citizens fighting back against gerrymandering in 2018 midterms elections, is delayed a month due to coronavirus. The film will now open on April 3 in theaters instead of its original March 13 release date and will also be available on VOD and digital platforms in the wake of the outbreak, according to Variety.





No Time to Die

For those who are hoping to see Daniel Craig back in action as Agent 007, you're in for a bit of a wait. The film's official release date was pushed back several months, the film's official Twitter account confirmed. No Time to Die will now be released on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Wednesday, Nov. 25 worldwide. Even so, Craig still showed up to host Saturday Night Live as scheduled and even offered fans a fake clip from the film.





Red Notice

Netflix's forthcoming heist flick starring Dwayne Johnson was reportedly considering alternate shooting locations amid a spike in new cases in Italy, according to a March 1 report from Deadline. While most of the film will be shot in Atlanta, a portion of the project was expected to be shot on location in Italy. In addition to Johnson, the movie also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.





Mission: Impossible 7

The seventh installment of the Tom Cruise-fronted franchise halted production on a planned three-week shoot in Venice on Feb. 24. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson for Paramount told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves." Per Variety, the movie's release date has now been pushed from July 28 to Nov. 19, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 will move its release date to Nov. 4, 2022, instead of Aug. 5, 2022.

The world of sports has essentially been shut down as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year. Find out all the sports organizations and events that have been affected below.





Little League World Series

For the first time in the organization's history, Little League International has canceled its World Series tournaments, as well as their regional qualifying events. The 2020 MLB Little League Classic presented by GEICO, originally scheduled to take place August 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has also been canceled. In a statement, Little League International Board of Directors Chairman Hugh E. Tanner said, "While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer, we are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021."





Tour de France

The organizers at Tour de France announced on April 14 that the three-week cycling race will now take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 20. The postponement came after French President Emmanuel Macron canceled all public events through mid-July.





Wimbledon, French Open, and ATP and WTA tennis tours

Wimbledon 2020 has been canceled in response to public health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships announced the news on April 1, saying in a statement, "It is our view that we must act responsibly to protect the large numbers of people required to prepare The Championships from being at risk." The 134th Championships will instead take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

In addition, the Association of Tennis Professionals, the governing body of men's professional tennis, and the Women's Tennis Association, the governing body of women's professional tennis, are both suspending ongoing tennis tours. On March 18, they announced that the professional season will be suspended until June 7, including the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour. This is an expansion of the previous suspension, which had been expected to end the week of April 20. Ongoing ATP Challenger events in Kazakhstan and South Africa have been suspended, and combined ATP/WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome, along with the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat and ATP events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva, and Lyon, will not be held. The WTA's Miami Open and Volvo Car Open, scheduled for late March and early April, respectively, will also not be held.

Meanwhile, the French Open has been postponed until later this year. Originally scheduled to begin in late May, the tournament will now be held Sept. 20 through Oct. 4 in Paris, France. The decision was made by the French Tennis Federation on March 17. "We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody's health and safety," said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT, in a statement. Tickets already purchased will either be refunded or exchanged for the new dates.





Invictus Games

Prince Harry has put his Invictus Games 2020 on hold. The Duke of Sussex's international adaptive multi-sport event, originally scheduled for May 2020 at the Hague, will now take place in May or June 2021. Prince Harry announced the postponement on Twitter on March 19, nearly a week before his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for Coronavirus.





WrestleMania

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE announced that WrestleMania 36 has been moved to the company's performance center in Orlando, Florida. The event was originally set to place in front of a sold out crowd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Only essential wrestlers and crew will be present for the event, which will be streamed live Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network. All other events surround WrestleMania weekend, including the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, have been canceled.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania," WWE said in a statement obtained by TV Guide.





NFL Draft

The National Football League announced on March 16 that the 2020 NFL draft will be modified in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The draft will still take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but all public draft events in Las Vegas have been canceled. Player selection will be televised, and the NFL is exploring options for how the process will be conducted. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens. While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."





Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs has postponed the Kentucky Derby until September, Deadline reports. This will mark the first time the Derby has not been held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when the government issued a ban on horse racing due to World War II. Officials are currently targeting Sept. 5 as the new date, although it will need final approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.





Masters Tournament

The Augusta National Golf Club announced on March 13 that the Masters Tournament, which was scheduled for April 9-12, would be postponed. "Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date. We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance."





PGA Tour

In a joint statement with Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, the R&A, and USGA, the PGA Tour announced a new schedule on April 6. The PGA Championship will now be held from Aug. 6-9, and the FedEx Cup playoffs have been pushed back one week, now beginning Aug. 10. The U.S. Open will take place from September 17-20, the Masters have been moved to November 12-15, and the dates of the Ryder Cup have not moved, set to be held September 25-27.

Previously, on March 13, the PGA Tour announced that it would cancel the Players Championship and other events, including the Valero Texas Open. In a statement posted to social media, the organization explained, "We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful, and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."





NCAA Basketball Tournaments

The NCAA announced on March 12 that all Division I men and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as winter and spring NCAA championships, will be canceled. In a statement shared on social media, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors said, "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities." The cancellation of the championships was a change from the previous plan, which Emmert had announced on March 11, to limit attendance to staff and family at both the men's and women's tournaments. March Madness was originally scheduled to begin March 17.





Major League Baseball

After suspending spring training and previously pushing Opening Day by "at least two weeks," MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Monday, March 16, that the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed even further after the CDC restricted gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. "The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," the statement reads. "We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit."

Additionally, the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tuscon, Arizona, have been postponed indefinitely.





National Hockey League

The NHL announced on March 12 that it will not be dropping any pucks effective immediately. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that following the NBA's decision to suspend its season, the NHL will do the same as many teams share locker rooms and stadiums with the NBA.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night's news that an NBC player tested positive for coronavirus — and given our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try and continue to play games at this time," the statement, posted to Twitter, read. The hope is that play will resume again "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."





Major League Soccer

After Sports Illustrated reported that Major League Soccer would suspend its season until further notice, starting March 12, the league issued a statement on social media confirming the news. In a tweet, MLS revealed that it "has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events."





NBA Season

CBS Sports reported that the NBA has opted to suspend the current season of play due to coronavirus concerns after a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the NBA said via a press release. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."





NASCAR

On March 12, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced plans to postpone the March 22 NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami speedway. Gimenez's statement, obtained by NBC Sports, said that the race "is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans." Later that day, a reporter for the Sports Business Journal tweeted that NASCAR is expected to proceed with races at Homestead and Atlanta without spectators. Meanwhile, the National Hot Rod Association has also postponed a portion of the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals.

Dozens of major events in the realms of fashion, music, politics, and more have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. Find out more below.





London's West End

After shutting down all performances in March, London's West End will stay closed until at least June 28. While the last update from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) was hopeful theatre productions would be able to reopen by May 31, they have now extended the date further. "If further cancellations are necessary, they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. Different theaters and productions are likely to reopen at different times," SOLT said in a statement.





TCA summer press tour

The Television Critics Association's summer press tour has been canceled this year but is expected to resume in 2021. Board members are reportedly working on digital alternatives to the usual press panels, but nothing has been confirmed so far.





Daytime Emmys

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held via a remotely filmed ceremony, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences confirmed on April 29. The awards were originally scheduled for June 12-14, but the prevention of large gatherings is forcing the organization to weigh other options. No date has been announced yet, though nominations are expected to come mid-May.





National Spelling Bee

Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled for the first time since WWII due to coronavirus. Scripps also announced that they would not be bending next year's eligibility rules, meaning current eighth-graders who've won their regional championships and moved on to nationals will not get a chance to compete. "Our hearts go out to the spellers who won't get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make," said Paige Kimble, the Bee's executive director, in a statement. Scripps will be honoring over 150 spellers who qualified for national finals in some way, but no specifics were given during the announcement. The National Spelling Bee will return June 1-3, 2021.





San Diego Comic-Con

Comic-Con International has announced that San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is officially canceled. The event will return July 22-25, 2021. This is the first time in the convention's 50-year history that it has been canceled. Fans who already purchased badges for this year's convention will have the choice between getting a refund or transferring their badges to next year's event. Similarly, CCI's WonderCon, which was previously postponed, will return March 26-28, 2021, in Anaheim, California.





New York's Shakespeare in the Park

For the first time in 58 years, New York City's Free Shakespeare in the Park summer productions have been canceled. The Public Theater, which manages the event, announced in a statement that the 2020 season's planned productions — Richard II and Public Works' As You Like It — will not go forward. The Public's other programs have also been suspended, including the new play Cullud Wattah and all performances at Joe's Pub in Astor Place through Aug. 31.





ATX Television Festival

ATX is going virtual in 2020. Co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson announced in a statement on April 6 that ATX Television Festival Season 9, scheduled to take place June 5-7, 2020, is being retooled as a virtual weekend of panels and conversations about television. "We are committed to our mission of fully serving and fostering our community at all times," the statement reads. "For this reason, and to ensure the ongoing safety of all, this year we will not be having a physical festival in Austin, but instead we will be celebrating Television where we all enjoy it, the couch!" Events that had previously been announced for this year's ATX festival include a Scrubs reunion and a Parenthood live script reading and panel.





Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was originally scheduled for July 13-17, has been pushed to the week of August 17 due to coronavirus concerns. There's no word yet on how many days the convention will be as many logistics for the event are still being discussed. Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese told the Journal Sentinel that after considering how "this event can have the greatest impact in the electoral process" that the only reasonable course of action, "not knowing all the answers, was to delay this."





The Governor's Ball

The Governor's Ball 2020 has officially been canceled with event organizers saying they could not find a suitable date for postponement. They are pushing on ahead to The Governor's Ball 2021, and customers can get refunds or even transfer their ticket to next year's event. Missy Elliott, Vampire Weekend, Fleetwood Mac, Solange, and more were set to headline the event.

"These are crazy and unprecedented times, but New Yorkers are no strangers to challenges," organizers said in a statement on Twitter. "As a city and a community, we will all get through this."





Golden Globes 2021

With movie theaters shut down indefinitely, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has altered two eligibility rules for films to be considered for the 2021 Golden Globes. A rule previously required that a movie had to be screened for HFPA members at a third party facility in the greater Los Angeles area. Variety reported on March 26 that distributors must now provide HFPA members with a screening link or DVD so that they can safely view it at home, a rule set to be in effect from March 15 through April 30.

In addition, HFPA would previously only consider films that were released in theaters or made available on pay-per-view cable or pay-per-view digital delivery in the greater Los Angeles area for a minimum seven days beginning before Dec. 31. Now, the HFPA will consider any film that had a theatrical release planned to begin in Los Angeles between March 15 and April 30.





Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been moved due to the spread of the coronavirus. The event, which was initially scheduled for May 2, will now be held Saturday, Nov. 7. It will be broadcast live on HBO starting at 8 p.m. ET.





VidCon 2020

VidCon, a yearly celebration where fans can meet their favorite YouTubers, is cancelled. Originally scheduled for June 17 - 20, VidCon organizers are "working hard to bring you a VidCon US experience this fall, and will keep you posted as those details come together," according to a statement posted to the VidCon site. But for those fans who won't be able to make a fall VidCon, organizers have promised that all tickets and merchandise will be fully refunded by April 15.





CineEurope

CineEurope, the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas, has been postponed to August, Deadline reports. The annual trade show, at which a number of Hollywood studios present their upcoming slates to European cinema operators, is now expected to take place Aug. 3-6 in Barcelona, though Film Expo is open to moving the event even later if necessary. It was originally scheduled for June 22-25.





ACM Awards

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which were scheduled for Sunday, April 5, have been postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. A new special, ACM Presents: Our Country, will air on CBS during the ceremony's original time slot. The special will showcase country artists doing at-home acoustic performances and sharing clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, until 2021. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today that the details of the postponement have yet to be worked out, but the Olympic committee will tackle the specifics over the next four weeks.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," said Pound. Pound added that the postponement plan will "come in stages" because of the "ramifications of moving this, which are immense."





White House Correspondents Dinner

This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, the annual event in Washington D.C. that brings together media personalities and government officials, has been postponed. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson was set to host. "The White House Correspondents' Association regrets to announce that it is unable to go ahead with its 2020 dinner on April 25. We will get back to you soon with our alternative date. Thanks for your support," the WHCA announced via Twitter.





Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, the prestigious international film festival, has been postponed. Via tweet, organizers of the French festival said the event, previously scheduled for late May, has been put on hold; they hope to hold it at a later date with June being considered though that remains in flux. This delays marks the first time the festival, which began in 1946, has not started as planned — only in 1968, when directors wanted to express solidarity with workers demonstrating across France, did Cannes shut down.

Previously, the film fest's president, Pierre Lescure, said he was "reasonably optimistic" the festival will continue, but he has also said that the event will be canceled if the pandemic situation does not improve. If Cannes is canceled, per Variety, the losses will not be covered by insurance, even if the event was canceled by order of the French government. France has already banned public gatherings with 1,000 people or more, which led to France's March TV event Series Mania being canceled. The Cannes Lions advertising festival was also rescheduled from June to October 26-30, per Variety.





Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo, the Tennessee music festival that usually kicks off on the second Thursday in June, has been postponed until September, according to a post on the festival's official website. The festival is now set for Sept. 24-27 in Manchester, Tennessee.





Tyra Banks' Modelland

America's Next Top Model enthusiasts will be saddened to hear that Tyra Banks' Santa Monica, California, theme park Modelland will be postponing its opening to an undetermined date, per Variety.





Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League are postponing this year's Tony Awards, Deadline reports. The 74th annual Tony Awards were supposed to air live Sunday, June 7, on CBS, but to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the show has been pushed back and will air on a yet-to-be-determined date. CBS, which has broadcast the Tony Awards for more than 40 consecutive years, is currently meeting with organizers to set up a new date. The news comes as Broadway shows are in the midst of a four-week shutdown that was initially set to end April 13; the Broadway League is currently in discussions about extending that shutdown another four weeks in compliance with the CDC's new recommendations. New spring productions that have postponed previews or opening nights include the musical Six, the gender-bent Company revival starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, Tracy Letts' The Minutes, Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy, the Mrs. Doubtfire musical, the Princess Diana musical Diana, and Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's Plaza Suite.





Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union has decided to cancel this year's Eurovision Song Contest, originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 16 in Rotterdam. The competition brings together participants from more than 50 different countries, wherein a representative from each submits an original song for a live performance that will be broadcast throughout Europe. Each country casts a vote for another country's entry and the most popular is crowned the winner. In a statement, the EBU explained the decision to cancel this year's content, citing restrictions put in place by participating broadcasters and Dutch authorities.





Glastonbury Music Festival

On March 18, Glastonbury 2020 organizers announced that this year's music festival will be canceled. In a statement posted to their website, the organization explained, "Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week — and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty — this is now our only viable option." The fest is offering those who've already paid deposits for tickets the option to roll that deposit into next year's event or secure a refund "in the coming days."





Edinburgh Summer Festivals

A number of Edinburgh's famous summer arts festivals, including the Fringe theater and comedy festivals, Jazz and Blues Festival, Book Festival, and Military Tattoo will not take place this summer. In a statement posted to the Fringe's website, Fringe CEO Shona McCarthy said, "Just a few months ago, the idea of Edinburgh without the Fringe and our sister festivals would have been totally unthinkable; now, like so many other aspects of our day-to-day lives, we must pause and take stock in the face of something far bigger." McCarthy added that organizers are "committed to working with artists and creatives from Edinburgh, Scotland and across the world to find new ways of uniting people under a Fringe umbrella."

The Edinburgh TV Festival is going digital for 2020. Organizers announced on the Festival's website that the annual event, which was scheduled for August 26-28, will be "reimagined online" in light of the coronavirus outbreak. According to Deadline, main sessions are still expected to take place over the same three days in August, but other events will occur online in the months leading up to the Festival. The TV Foundation also pledged to "[improve] access and support by ensuring everything the Festival does in 2020 is free for freelancers, who are being particularly affected by this crisis."

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh International Film Festival will be postponed. In a statement posted to its website, organizers for the event explained, "We are looking at which elements of the Festival can be delivered later in the year and hope to share news on that in due course."

Twin Peaks 30th Anniversary Celebration

Twin Peaks enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate their favorite show. The official fan celebration for the 30th anniversary of the David Lynch series at Graceland, which was set for next month, has been postponed to Halloween weekend, Oct. 30-Nov. 1. All previously purchased tickets for the April event will be honored for the new dates, according to a statement from Graceland.





Netflix Is a Joke Fest

The streaming service will pause its inaugural comedy event which was slated to begin April 27 in Los Angeles. Netflix announced the decision in a statement released March 17. "Based on the latest CDC guidelines, we've decided to postpone our Netflix Is a Joke Fest." Prior to the need for social distancing to decrease the spread of coronavirus, Netflix had teamed up with Live Nation to bring 100 shows and events for audiences at venues throughout Los Angeles.

The list of comedians scheduled to perform had included Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes and Jamie Foxx. Stars such as Kevin Hart and Bill Burr were supposed to take part in other events. "We've been blown away by the excitement from fans," Netflix said. "And we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime, please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon. More information for ticket holders will be available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com in the weeks ahead."





Billboard Music Awards

Billboard's annual music award show was originally slated to air live on NBC on April 29. The show has been postponed and will air on NBC at a later date, NBC and producing company Dick Clark Productions announced on March 17.





BAFTAs

On the advice of the British government, BAFTA has postponed the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and May 17, respectively, until later this year. The nominations, which were scheduled to be announced March 26, have also been postponed and will happen closer to the new ceremony dates.





Newport Beach Film Festival

The 21st annual Newport Beach Film Festival has been postponed until August, according to Variety. The festival was originally set for April 23-30 and has now been moved to August 6-13, the trade publication, which was also set to sponsor a TV showcase during the event, reported.





The Met Gala

The Met Gala, set for the first Monday in May, has been postponed. According to Vogue, a letter was sent to Met staffers announcing that due the CDC's recommendation that all gatherings of 50 or more scheduled for the next eight weeks be postponed or canceled, the museum is canceling or postponing all events through May 15 — including the gala. The event is considered "fashion's biggest night out" and the largest fundraising night of the year for the Metropolitan Museum.





DTLA Film Fest

The 12th Annual DTLA Film Festival, which features indie films and was going to be held in October, has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. "We need a minimum of 6 months to produce our five-day event, and the news has been getting progressively worse about the pandemic, especially here in California," said festival director Greg Ptacek in a statement. "Unfortunately — and I didn't think I'd ever regret this — our event has grown too large to be held safely in these distressing times."

"Of course, we're disappointed that our festival this year will not move forward, but the safety of our participating filmmakers, festival-goers and everyone else associated with the production of our event is our paramount concern," programming director Karolyne Sosa said. The nonprofit festival aims to present films by and about groups traditionally underrepresented by Hollywood, notably women and people of color, and to explore new cinematic technologies. Organizers hope to be able to announce new dates for the next festival by the end of this year.





iHeartRadio Music Awards

The seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Awards have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event, which will be hosted by Usher, was originally scheduled to air live Sunday, March 29 at 8/7c on Fox.





Endgame at the Old Vic Theater

The Old Vic became the first London theater to cancel performances amid the coronavirus when it pulled Endgame, which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, two weeks ahead of its scheduled end.

In a statement released March 15, the theater said: "Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the Coronavirus, given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre. ... It is with great sadness that we have had to decide to suspend the presentation of Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II for the next two weeks, which is the remainder of its run." In the same statement the theater also noted that there is currently no change to the schedule regarding Timothée Chalamet's 4000 Miles, which is set to open April 6.





Razzies

Despite early indications that the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards would continue on as planned, this year's Razzies had to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus. The event, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, had to be shuttered as a result of the City of Los Angeles' ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, which was instituted on March 12. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Razzies co-founder John Wilson said, "Tonight's live Razzie ceremony had to be canceled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre. Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show, but we are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight (Saturday, March 14) - Perhaps even by what had been our original 'curtain time' of 8 p.m. Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either."





Six Flags and Knott's Berry Farm

Following suit of other theme parks around the country, all Six Flags parks and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, have also temporarily shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.





SeaWorld

SeaWorld will be closing all of its parks beginning Monday, March 16, per the company's official statement. They will remain closed at least through the end of the month.





Emmys FYC Events

The Television Academy suspended its live Emmys For Your Consideration events on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement provided to Deadline, the organization explained, "FYC events will be livestreamed or recorded without an audience. This requirement is being implemented for the safety and health of ALL participants and is in effect for ALL Emmy For Your Consideration Events (throughout the country) during the entire FYC season (through June 14, 2020)."





Hollywood Studio Tours

Deadline reports that Sony, Paramount, and Warner Bros. are halting their studio tours until further notice as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.





New York ShadowCon

The New York fan convention that was set to reunite the cast of Shadowhunters has been postponed to September 11 - 13. The convention's official Twitter account confirmed the cast will still be in attendance for the new date.





Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival, which was supposed to take place April 15-26 in Manhattan, has been postponed in the wake of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the coronavirus. The event coordinators plan offer updates about rescheduling and refunds via the Tribeca Film Festival website.





Disney Parks in the United States and Paris, Disney Cruises

After closing Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure and suspending cruise line departures effective March 14, Disney announced that Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris Resort in France would close effective March 15. While the closures were initially planned to last through the end of the month, the company announced on March 27 that the U.S. Disney Parks will now remain closed until further notice.

Per Variety, The Walt Disney Company said in a statement, "While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority." The company is working with those who want to cancel or change affected reservations at any Disney Parks, as well as giving refunds for hotel bookings during the closure period.





Universal Studios

Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Orlando Resort in Florida have both extended their closures. The theme parks, which closed in mid-March, will now be closed through "at least" May 31, according to a statement posted on the parks' websites on April 9. This includes the parks and Universal CityWalk at both locations. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels will also be closed during this period.





Upfronts presentations

The Upfronts, in which networks roll out their programming and schedule for the 2020-2021 TV season for advertisers and press, will look different this spring. Disney, NBC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and WarnerMedia join AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Roku, and YouTube on the list of networks and companies that have canceled or altered their Upfronts plans. The typical live presentations will be substituted for video presentations that will be posted on digital platforms during Upfronts week in May.





Broadway

In April, the Broadway League announced that Broadway would remain dark through June 7, extending the original shutdown which was set to last until April 12. "Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a statement to Deadline. "Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together."

Meanwhile, The Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, the New York Philharmonic, and Carnegie Hall have canceled all events through the end of March. The Met has also suspended rehearsals.





The Democratic primary debate

In addition to featuring no live studio audience for the debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the venue of the debate was also moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C., the Democratic National Convention announced on March 12. Furthermore, one of the previously announced moderators for the event, Univision's Jorge Ramos, dropped out of the event after potentially becoming exposed to coronavirus.

2020 Democratic Primary Debate Between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Moved Due to Coronavirus





TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM announced on March 12 that it has canceled the TCM Classic Film Festival for this year. In a statement posted to its website, TCM announced, "The health and safety of attendees are always our priority at any TCM event. In light of the increasing public health concerns related to coronavirus and after consultation with our internal and external partners, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival." TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in an accompanying YouTube video, "We didn't feel we could ask all of you in good conscience to come to Los Angeles for the festival." He also confirmed that festival passholders will receive a 100% refund for their purchases and that exhibitors who were expected to attend have been asked to return for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival instead.





CinemaCon

The National Association of Theatre Owners canceled CinemaCon 2020 on March 12. The event would have taken place between March 30 and April 2 in Las Vegas and would have featured distributors and exhibitors presenting upcoming films as a preview for the summer season. In a statement posted to social media, the organization explained, "This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world & other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect."





Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Deadline reported that Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, previously scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, will not occur. The decision to postpone the show was made "in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show" according to a statement from Nickelodeon. The network has not yet chosen a date for the rescheduled event.





PaleyFest LA 2020

PaleyFest LA 2020 has been postponed indefinitely amidst coronavirus concerns. The festival was set to honor shows like The Boys, Schitt's Creek, and Outlander among others. A spokesperson for the Paley Center for Media confirmed the news on Wednesday, March 11 and said tickets would be honored at the yet-to-be-determined later dates.

"Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year's PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority," read the statement sent to TV Guide. "We are exploring options to reschedule the festival and all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates."





GLAAD Media Awards

The annual gala hosted by GLAAD to celebrate LGBTQ activists, leaders, and allies has also postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The event "will no longer occur [March 19] following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19," the organization said in a statement to Variety.

GLAAD has also postponed the Los Angeles ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying, "In accordance with guidelines put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom, the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles are no longer taking place in April and we are working to reschedule the event to the fall."





Quibi launch event

The streaming service set to debut in April from Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman has canceled their LA launch event "out of an abundance of caution" amid the growing threat of COVID-19, according to multiple reports. Quibi was set to have a launch party in Los Angeles on April 5, the day before the official launch of the service on April 6.





ACE Comic-Con Northeast

ACE Comic Con canceled its upcoming Northeast convention, which was to be held March 20-22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Actors Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ewan McGregor, and Keri Russell, among others were scheduled to attend. Event organizers are now working to reschedule the event for a later date and attendees can expect to be refunded within 30 days. Previously, Emerald City Comic Con was canceled on March 6.







NAB Show

The annual Las Vegas conference hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters was set to start April 18 but was canceled on Wednesday amidst COVID-19 concerns.

"In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community," Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of the event, said in a statement on the National Association of Broadcasters website.





E3 2020

The Electronic Entertainment Expo has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, as detailed by GameSpot. The annual video game conference, one of the biggest of the entire gaming industry, was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in June, but the Entertainment Software Association is reportedly now exploring options for an online conference sometime in the summer instead.





Coachella and Stagecoach

There's also be a six-month postponement of one of music's biggest festivals, per The Hollywood Reporter. Coachella had been slated to take place April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California, but has now moved to Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, if organizers can secure the deal. Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, Big Sean, Lil Nas X, and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to perform, but it is unknown if they will return in October. Additionally, GoldenVoice has also moved Coachella's sister country music festival, Stagecoach, from April 24-26 to Oct. 23-25, according to multiple reports. Stagecoach is also held in Indio, California.





RuPaul's DragCon LA

Organizers called off the convention, which celebrates drag queens and their fans as well as musicians, celebrities, and retail. It had been scheduled to take place May 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, but promoters released a statement on the event's official website stating, "Unfortunately, there's no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we've decided that it's in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020." Promoters, with the help of Eventbrite, will be issuing refunds to ticket holders through March 17. Ticket holders will receive confirmation emails from Eventbrite when refunds have been issued.

SXSW

The Austin pop culture festival, which is half music showcase and half entertainment palooza, was officially canceled for the first time in 34 years on March 6. Although many of the major players that were going to have showcases had already pulled out — Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Amazon Studios, Netflix, Apple, and Starz had all decided to skip this year — the festival was still going to go on as scheduled before the city of Austin declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak, and SXSW was forced to cancel all events. "This situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision," read a statement from the festival's organizers. "We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites." The men and women behind the event are currently exploring options to reschedule, and are hoping to find a way to provide a virtual SXSW experience as soon as possible. You can read the full statement here.





Hasbro Baby Yoda merch

Don't worry; the coronavirus has not delayed production of The Mandalorian, but anybody hoping get their hands on Hasbro's new range of Baby Yoda toys might be in trouble. On March 4, Hasbro reported delays in production due to manufacturing partners being shut down longer than expected, according to CNN.

Keep checking back for more updates.