Fox released its fall 2020 schedule on Monday, giving us our first glimpse of a fall season impacted by the coronavirus. The network's plans for moving forward are ambitious, considering the uncertainty in Hollywood (and everywhere else) right now — The Masked Singer, for example, plans to shoot episodes in August and return by fall. This is, to say the least, an unprecedented time that could change one day to the next.

You'll notice a few commonalities among the shows that have been announced, though: Many are animated series whose creators have been continuing to work from a distance amid the pandemic. Fox is also adding two new series — Filthy Rich with Kim Cattrall and neXt with John Slattery — that were supposed to premiere this spring but have instead moved to the front of the fall lineup.

Fox's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Fox's fall schedule won't include Empire, which ended in April, or even 9-1-1, which concludes Season 3 this week and will return at midseason along with its spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and other returning favorites and new originals. But Fox has imported some shows from elsewhere: namely L.A.'s Finest, previously exclusive to subscribers of Spectrum, and Cosmos: Possible Worlds.

Check out Fox's full schedule below. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

SUNDAY

7/6c: NFL on Fox

7:30/6:30c: The OT/Fox Encores

8/7c: The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c: Bless the Harts

9/8c: Bob's Burgers

9:30/8:30c: Family Guy

MONDAY

8/7c: L.A.'s Finest

9/8c: NEXT

TUESDAY

8/7c: Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9/8c: FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: The Masked Singer

9/8c: MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY

7:30/6:30c: Fox NFL Thursday

8:20/7:20c: Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8/7c: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown