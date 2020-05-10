Monday's Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 will be eventful, to say the least. Not only will there be a catastrophic train derailment, but Connie Britton's Abby Clark is also back in the picture — with a fiancé, no less! Beyond the spectacle, we can also expect some quieter developments to unfold in the episode as well, as with this preview clip which shows Josh (Bryan Safi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) dealing with the emotional aftermath of the siege on dispatch.

Josh has to write a victim impact statement about Greg (guest star Sean Kleier), the lead hostage-taker who'd previously tricked him into a date and then beat him, and after reading his draft, Maddie encourages Josh to include more than just the facts.

"Is this really what you want to say to him?" she asks.

"I think the judge would discourage curse words," Josh responds.

Maddie then encourages Josh to create his own narrative based on the emotional impact of the encounters because, "This moment is about you. It's not about what you're supposed to say. It should come from your heart."

Considering it was more than just Josh's body that got hurt in the process, we can probably expect his second draft to be a heartwrenching one.

9-1-1's Season 3 finale airs on Monday, May 11 at 8/7c.