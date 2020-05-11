Fox's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox is still pressing ahead with plans for the future. The network has been hard at work the last six weeks figuring out a programming plan, and on Monday, May 11 Fox announced its fall 2020 schedule. We've compiled everything you need to know about the new lineup, including what shows have been renewed, what shows have been canceled, and the new series headed your way.

Returning shows include The Masked Singer, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, andDuncanville, and Bob's Burgers. New drama series NeXt and Filthy Rich, which were originally slated for midseason debuts, have been pushed to fall as well. Other new Fox shows you should keep an eye on include Call Me Kat, a comedy series fromThe Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, and new animated series The Great North and Housebroken.

Most of these announcements come with a pretty huge "if" attached though. With most TV productions suspended as a result of the coronavirus, we don't know yet when Fox will be able to begin production on any of their new or returning series. However, with Fox's fall lineup dominated by animation, reality, sports, and a handful of dramas that have already wrapped production, the network is in a good position going into the fall 2020 season. Read on for everything we know about Fox's 2020-2021 lineup below.

SCHEDULE

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Filthy Rich

Logline: A southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power, and religion collide -- with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive -- and no one is going down without a fight.

Starring: Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman, Olivia Macklin



neXt

Logline: A propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. A Silicon Valley pioneer discovers that one of his own creations, a powerful A.I., might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we've ever seen -- one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Starring: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlowe, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappucino, Evan Whitten



Comedies

Call Me Kat

Logline: Call Me Kat centers around Kat, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother Sheila to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

Starring: Mayim Bialik, Swoozie Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant



Housebroken

Logline: Housebroken is an irreverent comedy that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.

Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Clea Duvall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee



The Great North

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter, Judy, lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

Starring: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Megan Mullally, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan



