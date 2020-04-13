Prepare to see a lot more of Rob Lowe yee-hawing in a Texas firehouse because 9-1-1: Lone Star has just been renewed for Season 2 at Fox. The 9-1-1 spin-off, which debuted this winter and could be the start of the franchise's so-called "Dick Wolf phase," will continue to bring us new adventures from Station 126 in Austin. Fox boasted in the renewal announcement that the spin-off is the most watched new series of the 2019-20 TV season, with an average of 12.3 million viewers tuning in every week. The network also renewed the flagship series for Season 4.

9-1-1: Lone Star features Lowe as Capt. Owen Strand, whose status as the lone survivor of a New York City firehouse on 9/11 made him the perfect candidate to rebuild the southern station after almost all of its firefighters were killed in an explosion. After his son TK (Ronen Rubinstein) began to relapse, he decided to take the job and move his small family down south as he formed his new team and quietly began chemotherapy treatment for lung cancer.

The squad he assembled is a diverse cast of characters: there's Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, one of the last remaining original members of the firehouse; Brian Michael Smith as trans firefighter Paul Strickland; Natacha Karam as Muslim firefighter and viral queen Marjan Marwani; and Julian Works as the probie, Mateo Chavez.

The series also stars Liv Tyler as the chief of paramedics, Michelle Blake, who grappled with her own sense of loss as she searched for clues about what happened to her long-lost sister.

9-1-1: Lone Star returns next TV season on Fox. You can catch up with Season 1 on Hulu.