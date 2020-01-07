Prepare for another expanded TV universe! At the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday, executive producer Tim Minear confirmed that he is prepared to make 9-1-1: Lone Star, the first spin-off of 9-1-1, the first big step in building a One Chicago-like shared screen universe.

"Am I going to Dick Wolf the show? Hell yeah," Minear admitted on the panel.

He also explained the creative reasoning for the first spin-off. "The idea is to have the brand grow in a way that feels organic and natural. We didn't want to jump into a new iteration until we felt we had something else to say," Minear said. "Lone Star was built differently because we had two and a half seasons of 9-1-1. "we started with spectacle, and with Lone Star we felt like we earned the good graces of the audience. We start by building from character and we delve into the cases, whereas 9-1-1 started with the cases ... It feels different, but it still feels like the same part of the brand."

Minear later addressed the potential for the series to cross over with its parent property in the near future, saying, "We've talked about [a crossover event]. We have different ideas on how to do a crossover, but right now what I'm interested in is keeping both shows in their own lane. Lone Star does not need 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 does not need Lone Star. They compliment each other," he said. "I think the important thing is to create a world here that is its own world that people are invested in and these characters. They want to come into this world and feel confident that it's a place for them to experience an hour of television in the same way as 9-1-1 and you'll see they're very good."

9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a New York firefighter who is recruited to rebuild an Austin firehouse after an explosion claims the lives of nearly the entire department. Liv Tyler also stars as a chief paramedic with a personal score to settle. Jim Parrack, Ronen Robinstein, Sierra Aylina McClaim, Julian Works, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Mark Elias also star.

9-1-1: Lone Star premieres with a Sunday, Jan. 19 following the NFC Championship football game, before airing in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c.

