In a move that is bound to surprise very few people, Fox has now renewed 9-1-1 for Season 4. The disaster procedural series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, first premiered in 2018 and has been a major hit for the network ever since.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Guzman as first responders in Los Angeles who grapple with calamities of all shapes and sizes. The show has become known for its major catastrophe episodes — most recently, the epic tsunami event which launched Season 3 — and has already produced a successful spin-off series in 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, which has also been renewed for Season 2.

9-1-1 Lone Star renewed for Season 2 at Fox

In a statement, Fox's president of entertainment Michael Thorn said, "9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for FOX Entertainment. Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country's brave first responders, as well as those around the world."

Ratings for 9-1-1 have been steady, and sometimes climbing, since its debut on Fox. Season 1 debuted with 6 million viewers, and Season 2's premiere notched nearly 10 million viewers. Season 3 maintained the series' original audience size with an average of over 6 million viewers per episode.

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.