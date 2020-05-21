ABC's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

ABC is bringing back a lot of your favorites next season. The network has revealed what is ahead for its 2020-2021 broadcast season, and it includes two new series and a bunch of additional series renewals.

We already knew a few of the shows that would be getting additional seasons, including Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, The Good Doctor, The Bachelorette, American Idol, andAmerica's Funniest Home Videos. Now, the network has added American Housewife, The Bachelor, black-ish, The Connors, Dancing With the Stars, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Stumptown, 20/20, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaireto the list of returning shows.

ABC also announced two straight-to-series orders: David E. Kelley's Big Sky, which will star Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick as a detective and ex-cop, respectively, who team up to try and find two girls kidnapped by a truck driver; and Call Your Mother, a new comedy series (previously titled My Village) which features Kyra Sedgwick as an empty-nester mother who decides to reinsert herself into her adult children's lives. The two series join the previously announced revival of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones.

Absent from the list of renewals are freshman series The Baker and the Beauty, Emergence, and For Life and second-year comedies Single Parents, Schooled, and Bless This Mess. Per Variety, the network has canceled Emergence, Single Parents, Schooled, and Bless This Mess, but the fates of The Baker and the Beauty and For Life are reportedly still to be determined.

The network's fall schedule has not yet been released, but you can find out what we know about ABC's 2020-2021 TV season below.

For more, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW.

SCHEDULE

TBA

NEW SHOW TRAILERS

TBA

NEW SHOWS

Drama

Big Sky

David E. Kelley's new thriller series stars Pitch's Kylie Bunbury and Vikings' Katheryn Winnick as a pair of detectives who investigate the kidnapping of two sisters by a truck driver. Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alynd Lind, and Jesse James Keital also star in the procedural thriller, which is written and executive produced by Kelley.

Comedy

Call Your Mother

Kyra Sedgwick stars in this multi-camera comedy from Kara Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) as Jean Raines, an empty-nester mother who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides to insert herself back into their lives, and the kids realize they might need her more than they thought. Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares, and Austin Crute also star in the series.

Game Show

Supermarket Sweep

Leslie Jones hosts this revival of the game show which features three teams of two using their grocery shopping skills to win big cash prizes.

NEWS

Pitch Star Kylie Bunbury and Vikings' Katheryn Winnick Officially Returning to TV in ABC's Big Sky

ABC Renews Stumptown, American Housewife, The Conners, and More

A Million Little Things Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

Dancing With the Stars Renewed for Season 29 at ABC

The Bachelor Accepts ABC's Rose, Is Renewed for Season 25

black-ish Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

Station 19 May Have Just Confirmed DeLuca's Grey's Anatomy Diagnosis

Station 19 Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

The Bachelorette Is Reportedly Eyeing a New Format Due to Coronavirus

6 Big Questions We Need Grey's Anatomy to Answer in Season 17

Odette Annable Joins Supergirl Co-Star Chris Wood in ABC's thirtysomething Sequel Pilot

Katheryn Winnick Books Her First Post-Vikings Role

The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

Chris Wood to Star in ABC's thirtysomething Sequel Pilot

ABC Is Working on a thirtysomething Revival and Here's Who's Returning

ABC's Next Live Musical Is Young Frankenstein Live!

Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Two Seasons Because We Deserve This