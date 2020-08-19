Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and Ty Burrell Reunite for ABC's Yours, Mine & Paul's

This is the Modern Family reunion we all needed. ABC announced that Sarah Hyland will star in Yours, Mine & Paul's, a new comedy executive produced by her former TV dad Ty Burrell.

Yours, Mine & Paul's centers around Hyland's character, the impulsive and faux-enlightened Lauren, who agrees to be a surrogate for her best friend, Paul, and his husband, Xander. It just so happens that Lauren and Xander hate each other and are in constant competition for Paul's attention, which becomes even more complicated when Paul suddenly dies. After Paul's death, Lauren is confronted with the responsibility of motherhood and the possibility of having to co-parent with her nemesis. A very normal and cool situation!

Burrell and Hyland starred as father and daughter for 11 seasons on Modern Family, which wrapped up earlier this year. Yours, Mine & Paul's is currently in development, and if it gets picked up, it would mark Hyland's return to TV. She can also be seen in the film The Wedding Year, as well as in episodes of Veronica Mars and Shadowhunters.

The comedy is written and executive produced by Julia Meltzer. Mel Cowan, Jonny Meeks, and Joel Spence will join Burrell and Meltzer as executive producers.

