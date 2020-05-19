NBC's Fall 2020-2021 TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

This is an unprecedented time in the entertainment industry and beyond. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast networks, which typically announce their new series pickups and fall TV schedules in New York City in early May, are finding new approaches to Upfronts season. NBC kicked things off on May 11 with an update to advertisers, and while it has yet to announce its full schedule for the new season, we already know plenty of the shows that will eventually be part of its 2020-2021 lineup.

A good portion of NBC's schedule has already been filled out thanks to advance renewals. This Is Us, which just aired its fourth season, was renewed through Season 6 last spring, while New Amsterdam, the One Chicago suite, and Law & Order: SVU each got three-season pickups earlier this year. The Blacklist and Brooklyn Nine-Nine also scored early renewals.

As for new shows, get excited for a spin-off of Law & Order: SVU starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. And the network has already picked up some exciting new comedies straight to series, includingYoung Rock, based on the childhood of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and new Ted Danson-led comedy Mr. Mayor, co-created by Tina Fey. Plus, the network will have Kenan Thompson's The Kenan Show, which was first announced last year.

NBC's new season could be affected by the 2020 Olympics being pushed to 2021. Not only will the network miss the huge boost in revenue and ratings it gets from the event, but the move could alter its scheduling window, depending on when the Games officially take place. With productions across the world still shut down until further notice, this is what we know so far about NBC's 2020-21 TV season. Check back as more information becomes available.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Untitled Elliot Stabler Spin-Off

Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler in a new Dick Wolf series. The show will focus on the NYPD's organized crime unit, which is led by Stabler.



Comedies

Mr. Mayor

Originally conceived as a 30 Rock spin-off, the new series revolves around a wealthy businessman (The Good Place star Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

The Kenan Show

Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson stars as a newly widowed dad who is determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law (Andy Garcia) become more involved in their lives.

Young Rock

A comedy series based on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's formative years. The wrestler-turned-action star will appear in every episode, bookending flashbacks to early points in his life growing up in Hawaii before he made it big.

