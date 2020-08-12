In these trying times, it's comforting to know that we can at least rely on The Voice to lift our spirits. NBC renewed the singing competition series for Season 19 in June after taking the show virtual for its Season 18 finale. In fact, The Voice has demonstrated it can adapt pretty well to the extenuating circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

So, what is there to expect from the new season? Here's a look at everything we know so far...

There's no firm premiere date just yet. Although NBC has added The Voice Season 19 to its fall 2020 schedule, we do not yet know the exact date when the new season will premiere. Deadline reports that American Ninja Warrior Season 12 will take The Voice's Monday night slot in NBC's fall lineup, meaning the show will likely not return in September as expected. There does seem to be hope, however, that it will debut later in the fall.

The coaches' game of musical chairs continues. Following Nick Jonas' stint as new coach for Season 18, Gwen Stefani will be back in the red chair for her fifth season as a coach, joining returning champs Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Carson Daly, who has hosted since the show's first season, will also be back.

In her time as a coach, Stefani has not yet snagged a win for her team. Team Blake has produced the most wins, having racked up a total of seven so far (Season 2's Jermaine Paul, Season 3's Cassadee Pope, Season 4's Danielle Bradberry, Season 7's Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11's Sundance Head, Season 13's Chloe Kohanski, and, most recently, Season 18's Todd Tilghman). Meanwhile, Team Kelly has won three times in all (Season 14's Brynn Cartelli, Season 15's Chevel Shepherd, and Season 17's Jake Hoot). Team Legend has just one win at this time (Season 16's Maelyn Jarmon).

We also don't know how the competition will look this year. It hasn't been revealed whether the new season's format will be altered due to health and safety concerns, or if the show will return to its usual set-up. In Season 18, The Voice continued its traditional five-stage style, beginning with the blind auditions before moving on to the battle round, knockouts, playoffs, and live performances.

The blind auditions have reportedly been taped. After NBC opened up virtual auditions for Season 19, fans were invited to sign up as virtual audience members for the blind auditions, which were taped at Universal Studios Hollywood in early August, per Gold Derby.

The Voice Season 18 is available to watch on Hulu.