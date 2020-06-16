Now Playing 100 Best Shows: This Is Us Casts Discuss Their Favorite Twists

NBC has announced its schedule for the fall 2020-2021 season, and it's (mostly) business as usual. The Voice will return to Mondays and Tuesdays with a familiar quartet of coaches in Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. This Is Us, New Amsterdam, the One Chicago suite, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, SVU, and The Blacklist will also kick off new seasons this fall.

NBC will be bringing some new blood to their fall lineup in the Law & Order: SVU spin-off, titled Law & Order: Organized Crime, which features Christopher Meloni returning to his role as Elliot Stabler. Fans will have to wait, however, until midseason to see the rest of NBC's new series. This includes the Ted Danson series Mr. Mayor, Kenan Thompson's self-titled series Kenan, and Dwayne Johnson's new series Young Rock. Also on deck for midseason premieres are Good Girls, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Ellen's Game of Games, Jimmy Fallon's musical show That's My Jam, True Story with Ed Helms and Randall Park, and the game show Small Fortune.

NBC's Fall 2020-2021 TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Check out NBC's full fall schedule below. New shows are in ALL CAPS. (*Indicates new episodes available on Peacock.)

MONDAY

8/7c - The Voice

10/9c - Manifest*

TUESDAY

8/7c - The Voice

9/8c - This Is Us*

10/9c - New Amsterdam*

WEDNESDAY

8/7c - Chicago Med*

9/8c - Chicago Fire*

10/9c - Chicago P.D.*

THURSDAY

8/7c - Superstore*

8:30/7:30c - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9/8c - Law & Order SVU*

10/9c - LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME*

FRIDAY

8/7c - The Blacklist*

9/8c - Dateline NBC*

SATURDAY

8/7c - Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10/9c - Saturday Night Live* (encores)

SUNDAY

7/6c - Football Night in America

8:20/7:20c - NBC Sunday Night Football

MIDSEASON

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include Mr. Mayor, Kenan, and Young Rock, along with Good Girls Season 4, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2, and Ellen's Game of Games. Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam, Ed Helms and Randall Park's True Story, and the new game show Small Fortune will also head to NBC at that time.