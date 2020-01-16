Now Playing Watch This Next: 4 Shows Like The Office

NBCUniversal will join the growing ranks of new streaming services, including — but definitely not limited to -- Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max. The ad-supported service, Peacock, not only hopes to rival the several other upcoming streaming services with their library of original and exclusive content, but also Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, which until recently had dominated the streaming market.

The new platform will include a sizable portion of NBCUniversal's archive, including beloved comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation, critically-acclaimed dramas such as Friday Night Lights and Downton Abbey, and much-loved films including Back to the Future and the Fast & Furious franchise. Peacock will also entice viewers to subscribe with its buzzy slate of originals, including new projects from Mike Schur and Lorne Michaels.

Here's everything we know about Peacock so far.

It's coming in April 2020. NBCUniversal's new ad-supported streaming service, named Peacock, will launch in April 2020.

The price is still unknown. Peacock's pricing will be announced at a later date. According to CNBC, NBCUniversal is currently considering making the streaming service free to all users who opt for the ad-supported experience, with an ad-free version available at an as-yet-unknown cost.

New shows will premiere after the Summer Olympics. The 2020 Olympics will reportedly play a major role in promoting Peacock, with a number of the streaming service's new original series set to debut after the Games.

Your old favorites are returning in new forms. Plenty of your nostalgic favorites are being revived or rebooted on the new platform. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in a Saved By the Bell sequel created by Tracey Wigfield (Great News). A new Battlestar Galactica series from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) has been given a straight-to-series order; the new show is expected to take place in the universe established in Syfy's 2004 run rather than the 1978 original series. And Soleil Moon Frye is reprising her role as Punky Brewster in a Punky Brewster sequel series, in which Punky is now a single mother of three who runs into a young girl in foster care (Quinn Copeland) who reminds her of herself at that age. Steve and Jim Armogida will write and executive produce the comedy.

More original scripted shows are in the works. New original dramas headed to Peacock include Brave New World, starring Demi Moore, which was previously developed for USA Network; Dr. Death, inspired by the hit podcast, starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater; Emmy Rossum-starring limited series Angelyne, also from Esmail; and thriller One of Us Is Lying, which is currently a pilot. Comedies include Rutherford Falls, co-created by Mike Schur, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Ed Helms, who also stars; and Rashida Jones' pilot Straight Talk, starring Jada Pinkett Smith.

A.P. Bio and the Psych movie sequel are on the move. After NBC canceled the comedy following its second season, A.P. Bio was saved by NBCUniversal's then-unnamed streaming service in July. Season 3 of the Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt sitcom will air exclusively on Peacock, with no premiere date set at this time. The anticipated Psych movie sequel, titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, will also move from USA to Peacock. That means Psych-Os won't be able to see Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) back in action in late 2019, as initially reported, and will instead have to wait until at least spring 2020.

The Office and Parks and Recreation will stream exclusively on Peacock. Your go-to NBC comedy favorites are transferring to a new home. The Office will leave Netflix for Peacock in January 2021, while Parks and Recreation will disappear from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October 2020 ahead of its move to Peacock for the service's April 2020 launch.

Other TV favorites are making Peacock their exclusive streaming home. In addition to The Office and Parks and Recreation, several other notable titles will be available on Peacock, eventually becoming exclusive to the service. This includes comedies like 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, King of Queens, Married... With Children, Superstore, and Will & Grace. On the drama side, Peacock will feature Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Friday Night Lights, House, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, and Royal Pains. The streaming service will also add unscripted programming such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Chrisley Knows Best, and Saturday Night Live (reportedly, the platform will offer every completed season of SNL since its 1975 premiere).

Peacock is developing a slate of unscripted programming, including its own late-night show. The streaming service will attempt to break into the late-night game with its weekly show starring comedian Amber Ruffin from Seth Meyers. It will also feature a new talk show from Jimmy Fallon, a Real Housewives spin-off, and an SNL docuseries Who Wrote That, from creator Lorne Michaels.

A new Telemundo series is in the works for Peacock. In addition to new original dramedy Armas de Mujer, more than 3,000 hours of content from NBCU's Telmundo will be available to stream.

Plenty of big-name movies will be available for streaming. Much-loved films available to stream on Peacock at launch include American Pie, Back to the Future, A Beautiful Mind, the Bourne franchise, The Breakfast Club, Bridesmaids, Brokeback Mountain, Casino, Dallas Buyers Club, all Despicable Me movies, Do the Right Thing, Erin Brockovich, E.T., the Fast & Furious franchise, Field of Dreams, Jaws, Knocked Up, Mamma Mia!, Meet the Fockers, Meet the Parents, and Shrek.