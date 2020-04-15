Ready to feel super nostalgic? People posted the exclusive teaser trailer for Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival is here, and it's like they used some sort of crazy magic to drop us right back in the '90s — we hope we never have to go back to 2020.

The teaser features Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, as well as a bunch of the kids of our faves from Saved By the Bell! Sadly, Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris was nowhere to be found, but we're keeping our eyes peeled. We did get a couple of great peeks at Bayside High, The Max, and Slater's office, which is giving us major Belding vibes. And don't think we didn't catch that dance clip. "Barbara Ann" callback, here we come!

Basically, we could not be more stoked about this revival if we tried — even if it seems like it's going to do its fair share of Gen Z/Millennial mocking. We can handle it in exchange for a good, old blast from the past!

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Everything We Know About NBCUniversal's upcoming new streaming service, Peacock

The Saved By the Bell revival was expected to premiere in 2020, but production on the show was halted in March due to concerns about COVID-19. There has been no announcement yet about whether the series' premiere date will be pushed.