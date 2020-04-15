NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, won't be available to everyone until July, but it got potential subscribers pumped Wednesday night when it released a slew of trailers released for all the original series on deck. Whether you're looking to get nostalgic with Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster or waiting for the next Shawn and Gus adventure with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, there's plenty to be stoked about.
There's also original programming, like Angelyne, starring an unrecognizable Emmy Rossum as the model and actress who, in the 1980s, who made herself a household name by plastering her name on suggestive billboards. There's also futuristic drama Brave New World, action-thriller The Capture, and so much more. Check out all of the trailers below!
Saved by the Bell
Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Brave New World
Everyone belongs to everyone else. #BraveNewWorld is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/gYUiLUoVss— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Angelyne
Who is she?💋#Angelyne is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/o4dlvXt02W— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Grab your pineapple🍍-- #Psych2 is bringing your favorite crime-solving duo to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/XZuFwiZpgC— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Punky Brewster
#PunkyBrewster's all grown up and bringing #PunkyPower to #PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/Rzl9uRax4I— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
A.P. Bio
The show that's perfected the delivery of "shut up." All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
The Capture
Somebody is always watching. Prepared to get sucked into all the action of #TheCapture, coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/nY2LRQuMaK— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Madagascar: A Little Wild
This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Intelligence
This is not a hack. #Intelligence is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/POvR8z4i7z— Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Peacock is now available for Comcast customers, but will launch globally in July.