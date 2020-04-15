Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, won't be available to everyone until July, but it got potential subscribers pumped Wednesday night when it released a slew of trailers released for all the original series on deck. Whether you're looking to get nostalgic with Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster or waiting for the next Shawn and Gus adventure with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, there's plenty to be stoked about.

There's also original programming, like Angelyne, starring an unrecognizable Emmy Rossum as the model and actress who, in the 1980s, who made herself a household name by plastering her name on suggestive billboards. There's also futuristic drama Brave New World, action-thriller The Capture, and so much more. Check out all of the trailers below!

Peacock is now available for Comcast customers, but will launch globally in July.