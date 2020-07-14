NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, launches this week, adding another player to the crowded streaming market. But what separates Peacock from rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu is that a large portion of it will be free. That's right, a huge chunk of what Peacock will offer will be available to everyone at no charge — provided you don't mind watching some ads.

Peacock will launch with more than 13,000 hours on its free tier (compared to the 20,000 hours in its premium tier, which costs $4.99/month for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free premium option), including several films from Universal's library and a bunch of shows from NBC's stocks. Additionally, new episodes of shows currently airing will be on Peacock a week after broadcast, and Peacock will offer a small selection of live sports. As for Peacock originals like Brave New World and Intelligence, sample episodes will be available in the free tier, but to watch the whole series, you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium.

So what can you watch on Peacock for free? NBCUniversal has confirmed the following will be available in its free tier:

Friday Night Lights Photo: NBC/Getty Images

TV SHOWS





Comedy

30 Rock

Parks and Recreation

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Punky Brewster

The Johnny Carson Show

The Carol Burnett Show

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Everybody Hates Chris





Drama

Friday Night Lights

Downton Abbey

Parenthood

Monk

Heroes

Psych

The Game

Suits

Sacred Lies

Royal Pains

Battlestar Galactica

Columbo

Hunter

The Rockford Files

Dateline

21 Jump Street

Highlander

Leave It To Beaver

Munsters

Murder She Wrote





Reality

Below Deck

Southern Charm

Chrisley Knows Best

Botched

Flipping Out

Million Dollar Listing New York

Pawn Stars

Storage Wars

Real Housewives of Dallas

Jay Leno's Garage

Shahs of Sunset

Undercover Boss

Top Chef Masters

Hell's Kitchen

Hollywood Game Night

American Ninja Warrior Jr.





Kids

Kong, The Animated Series

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Fievel's American Tails

Woody Woodpecker





Spanish Language Series

Betty en NY

I Love Jenni

Reina De Corazones

The Riveras

Preso No. 1

Caso Cerrado

El Baron

El Chema

Larrymania

Perro Amor

Mi Familia Perfecta

Quien es Quien

Victoria

Donde Esta Elisa

The Matrix Photo: Netflix/Warner Bros.

MOVIES





The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Tully

Phantom Thread

The Interpreter

American Psycho

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Blair Witch Project

The Mummy

Joe

Fletch

Fletch Lives

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury

Fear, Psycho

Do the Right Thing

Howard the Duck

Billy Elliot

The Birds

Willie

Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas

The Last House On The Left

I Am Ali

In The Name of the Father

Lone Ranger

The Hitcher

Law Abiding Citizen

The Sting

What Dreams May Come

Fried Green Tomatoes

One True Thing

Gosford Park

Dracula

Dragnet





LIVE SPORTS





Premier League Soccer (select matches)

U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championship (golf)

NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (TBD)

Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics (select events)

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (select events)

Peacock launches Wednesday, July 15. For more on Peacock, check out everything we know about the service.