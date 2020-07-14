NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock, launches this week, adding another player to the crowded streaming market. But what separates Peacock from rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu is that a large portion of it will be free. That's right, a huge chunk of what Peacock will offer will be available to everyone at no charge — provided you don't mind watching some ads.
Peacock will launch with more than 13,000 hours on its free tier (compared to the 20,000 hours in its premium tier, which costs $4.99/month for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free premium option), including several films from Universal's library and a bunch of shows from NBC's stocks. Additionally, new episodes of shows currently airing will be on Peacock a week after broadcast, and Peacock will offer a small selection of live sports. As for Peacock originals like Brave New World and Intelligence, sample episodes will be available in the free tier, but to watch the whole series, you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium.
So what can you watch on Peacock for free? NBCUniversal has confirmed the following will be available in its free tier:
TV SHOWS
Comedy
30 Rock
Parks and Recreation
Saturday Night Live
Saved by the Bell
Punky Brewster
The Johnny Carson Show
The Carol Burnett Show
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Everybody Hates Chris
Drama
Friday Night Lights
Downton Abbey
Parenthood
Monk
Heroes
Psych
The Game
Suits
Sacred Lies
Royal Pains
Battlestar Galactica
Columbo
Hunter
The Rockford Files
Dateline
21 Jump Street
Highlander
Leave It To Beaver
Munsters
Murder She Wrote
Reality
Below Deck
Southern Charm
Chrisley Knows Best
Botched
Flipping Out
Million Dollar Listing New York
Pawn Stars
Storage Wars
Real Housewives of Dallas
Jay Leno's Garage
Shahs of Sunset
Undercover Boss
Reality Television
Top Chef Masters
Hell's Kitchen
Hollywood Game Night
American Ninja Warrior Jr.
Kids
Kong, The Animated Series
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Fievel's American Tails
Woody Woodpecker
Spanish Language Series
Betty en NY
I Love Jenni
Reina De Corazones
The Riveras
Preso No. 1
Caso Cerrado
El Baron
El Chema
Larrymania
Perro Amor
Mi Familia Perfecta
Quien es Quien
Victoria
Donde Esta Elisa
MOVIES
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Tully
Phantom Thread
The Interpreter
American Psycho
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Blair Witch Project
The Mummy
Joe
Fletch
Fletch Lives
The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury
Fear, Psycho
Do the Right Thing
Howard the Duck
Billy Elliot
The Birds
Willie
Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas
The Last House On The Left
I Am Ali
In The Name of the Father
Lone Ranger
The Hitcher
Law Abiding Citizen
The Sting
What Dreams May Come
Fried Green Tomatoes
One True Thing
Gosford Park
Dracula
Dragnet
LIVE SPORTS
Premier League Soccer (select matches)
U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championship (golf)
NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (TBD)
Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics (select events)
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (select events)
Peacock launches Wednesday, July 15. For more on Peacock, check out everything we know about the service.