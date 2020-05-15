Peacock: Every Original Show and Movie Coming to the NBCUniversal Streaming Service

Though Peacock is already available for Xfinity subscribers, the official launch of NBCUniversal's new streaming service is July 15. And with that launch comes a brand new slate of shows to binge. From a new chapter of Battlestar Galactica (from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, no less) to David Schwimmer's new workplace comedy set in the world of international spies, Peacock is set to wow subscribers with a mix of nostalgia and brand new original content.

NBCUniversal's Peacock: Everything We Know About the New Streaming Service

To keep track of Peacock's vast original offerings, TV Guide has complied the entire list of programming -- including upcoming comedy and drama series, unscripted series, children's programming, movies, and documentaries -- coming to the platform, whether they'll be available at launch or debut later. The premiere date is listed next to the show title; "TBD" indicates that the show has been ordered to series but the exact premiere date is unknown. Any series listed as in development has not yet received a series order, but has been announced by Peacock.

This story will be regularly updated, so check back here for the latest news on all Peacock originals.

Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer, Intelligence SKY UK

Peacock Original Scripted Series





The Adventure Zone (Development): Based on the McElroy Family's wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons podcast and No. 1 New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, The Adventure Zone is a side-splitting and heart-filled fantasy animated comedy series that follows an unlikely, poorly equipped trio and their beleaguered Dungeon Master as they reluctantly embark on a quest to save their world.

Angelyne (TBD): A limited series based on theHollywood Reporter feature that explored the identity of L.A.'s mysterious billboard bombshell. Emmy Rossum will star as Angelyne in the new series from Mr. Robotalum Sam Esmail.

A.P. Bio Season 3 (TBD): After NBC canceled the comedy following its second season, A.P. Bio was saved by NBCUniversal's then-unnamed streaming service in July. Season 3 of the Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt sitcom will air exclusively on Peacock, with no premiere date set at this time.

Armas De Mujer (TBD): From the team behind Telemundo's hit La Reina del Sur comes a new dramedy series led by Mexican superstar Kate del Castillo. Four women suffer their worst nightmare: The police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization. Accustomed to a life of abundance, they will be forced to join forces in the most unusual manner.

Battlestar Galactica (July 15): The second Sam Esmail series for Peacock explores a new story within the mythology of Battlestar Galactica, which saw humanity at war with Cylons, machines of their own creation. It is expected to take place within the universe of Syfy's 2004 series rather than the 1978 original series. The new show will be neither a reboot nor a revival; Esmail clarified on Twitter that the series will "explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar."

Brave New World (July 15): Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

The Capture (July 15): The Capture is a conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of intelligence services. When soldier Shaun Emery's (Callum Turner) conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun's life takes a shocking turn, and he must soon fight for his freedom once again. Detective Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) is drafted to investigate Shaun's case, but she quickly learns that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective.

Clean Slate (Development): From legendary producer Norman Lear comes a new comedy called Clean Slate. Old-school car wash owner Henry (George Wallace) is thrilled that his estranged child is returning to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud trans woman Desiree (Laverne Cox).

Code 404 (TBD): Detective Inspectors Major and Carver are the top crime-fighting duo at the Met Police's Special Investigation Unit, until Major gets gunned down on the job. But in an experimental artificial intelligence project, he's brought back from the dead.

Dr. Death (TBD): Based on Wonderly's hit podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic, and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Division One (Development):A new series fromAmy Poehler, Division One is a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team that gets a new female coach -- a former professional soccer player who's fallen from grace -- and must decide whether or not they're going to take the risk of trying to be great.

Expecting (Development): From the mind of Mindy Kaling comes a new kind of musing on motherhood. Ellie, a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager, has always wanted a family but never found a man worthy of the role of "father." That is, until her 39th birthday, when she decides to ask her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he'll be her sperm donor. When Jonathan surprises himself by saying yes, it sets off a chain of events that turn Ellie and Jonathan's personal and professional lives upside down as they try to turn their chosen family into a biological one.

Five Bedrooms (TBD): This is a story of five unlikely allies in life who throw caution to the wind and hit upon a unique solution to a common problem. Ignoring the nay-saying of families and friends, they're teaming up, signing contracts, and buying a house together. Yes, it's a grand social experiment. It might be genius, or it might be a total disaster...but they're not putting their lives on hold for love any longer. There's just one glaring problem: They'll have to live with each other.

Girls5eva (TBD): From the mind of Tina Fey comes a new comedy with deep love for the '90s. When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5Eva?

Hitmen (TBD): The hits and (more often than not) misses of two hapless, dead-broke best friends trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Having stumbled into a career in contract killing, misfits Fran and Jamie are not your typical killers for hire. Each episode follows the hapless duo, working out of their scruffy van, as they try to carry out their latest hit, inevitably derailed by incompetence, bickering, and inane antics.

Intelligence (July 15):Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters -- a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. When a pompous maverick NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst, Joseph (Nick Mohammed), in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team's ability to combat cyber terrorism.

Lady Parts (TBD): Lady Parts is an anarchic, laugh-out-loud music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts. It tracks the highs and lows of the band members as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussein -- a geeky PhD student who is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist.

MacGruber (Development): After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uberpatriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past -- Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

One of Us Is Lying (Pilot): Based on Karen McManus's best-selling YA novel, One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Punky Brewster (TBD): In this multicamera/hybrid continuation of the iconic '80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Queer as Folk (Development): Fueled with the same spirit as the original series, the bold new Queer as Folk invites audiences into the lives of an eclectic ensemble of new characters who are brought together by tragedy. The show explores the ever-expanding boundaries of the queer community and occasionally harsh realities of our time with authenticity, outrageous humor, and compassion. The heartbreak that will tear the characters apart in the pilot will ignite the fire that brings them together and sets the stage for a vibrant and cathartic series about resilience and love.

Rutherford Falls (TBD): Co-created by Mike Schur, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Ed Helms -- who also stars -- Rutherford Falls is about a small town in upstate New York that is turned upside down when local legend and town namesake Nathan Rutherford fights the moving of a historical statue.

Saved by the Bell (TBD): When California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

Straight Talk (Development): Produced by Rashida Jones and starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Straight Talk examines what happens when two opposing ideologies are forced into an odd coupling. The main characters will be challenged by one another, making the moral lines where they once stood harder to define.

Where's Waldo? (July 15): In Dreamwork's new children's adaptation, 12-year-old Waldo (Joshua Rush) and his best friend Wenda (Haley Tju) are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society -- the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. Their mentor -- Wizard Whitebeard (Thomas Lennon), a seasoned wanderer -- sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and someday become wizard-level wanderers too. But standing in Waldo and Wenda's way is their rival, Odlulu (Eva Carlton), who can't help but cause trouble wherever she goes.

Lost Speedways Dirty Mo Media

Peacock Unscripted Original Series





The Amber Ruffin Show (TBD): Each week, The Amber Ruffin Show will showcase Amber Ruffin's signature smart-and-silly take on the week. A late-night show with just the good parts -- the comedy.

Dream Team 2020 (TBD): Follow USA Basketball's top superstars on their journey to Tokyo in this exclusive behind the scenes documentary series produced in partnership with NBA Entertainment. Dream Team will take you inside the 2020 Dream Team's training camp, exhibition games and preparation for the 2020 Olympics, where Team USA is expected to make another gold medal run.

The Greatest Race (TBD): You probably remember where you were when you saw it. Michael Phelps and his teammates had fallen hopelessly behind race favorite France in the 4x100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the final leg, 32-year-old American Jason Lezak was losing ground to Alain Bernard, the 100m world record holder and anchor of the seemingly unbeatable French team. Then the impossible happened. Hear from the swimmers on both sides of the epic relay as they revisit The Greatest Race.

Lost Speedways (July 15): Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., this series is an exploratory look at great racing cathedrals of the past. Dale Jr. and co-host Matthew Dillner tells the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature. Racing legends join as guests throughout the series.

Hatching Twitter (Development): Through exclusive access and exhaustive investigative reporting, New York Times best-selling author Nick Bilton draws on hundreds of sources, documents, and internal emails to tell intimate true stories of companies behaving badly and technology gone awry. The first installment of this anthology series will be based on Bilton's acclaimed book Hatching Twitter, a tale of betrayed friendships and high-stakes power struggles that accompanied the meteoric rise of the infamous tech company. One hundred forty characters and a few lines of code changed the world, disrupting the very fabric of the way people communicate. This series will explore the real masterminds behind it all, how it was done, and the colossal ramifications the technology will have on our future.

Run Through the Line (TBD): Nike founder Phil Knight and his friends take viewers through the creation of his world-renowned company and the ambitions he still chases at 81 years young. Based loosely on Knight's best-selling memoir, Shoe Dog.

United States of Speed (TBD): From Jesse Owens to Carl Lewis to Maurice Greene, there is a proud tradition of sprinting success in the United States. However, in recent years, Jamaica's Usain Bolt has been unbeatable at the Olympics. Now that the fastest man of all time has retired, meet the Americans who aim to put Team USA back on top in the sprints.

Who Wrote That (TBD): The new docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at Saturday Night Live's most important writers.

Curious George

Peacock Children's and Family Programming





Archibald's Next Big Thing (TBD): From the creative mind of Tony Hale comes the children's story of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who 'yes-ands' his way through life. Archibald and his siblings live in Crackridge, a close-knit community filled with an ensemble of quirky characters. Archibald's adventurous spirit often gets him in over his head, but he always manages to leave his world better than when he found it. Through Archibald's unique perspective, we discover that things are seldom perfect and instead learn to focus on the humor and beauty of life's imperfections.

Cleopatra in Space (July 15): DreamWorks' Cleopatra in Space is a comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra's teenage years. Kids and families alike can follow Cleo (Lilimar Hernandez) as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world. In order to prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to take on the bad guys, figure out how to eventually get herself back home to Egypt, as well as tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.

Curious George (July 15): The animated series targets preschool viewers and follows the adventures of everyone's favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity to bring delightful antics, gentle humor and heartfelt emotion to each fun-filled episode. With a focus on education, the Emmy award-winning program incorporates early concepts in math, science, technology and engineering and encourages children to use their imagination and expand their own investigations of the world.

Dragons: Rescue Riders (TBD): Executive produced by Jack Thomas, Dragons: Rescue Riders takes our young heroes to new highs when Dak, Leyla and their dragon friends find strange crystals that change their powers in fantastic and unexpected ways. And to new lows when they discover the sunken city of Valantis -- a place filled with much dragon knowledge and danger.

The Kids Tonight Show (TBD): The Kids Tonight Show is the only late night talk show for kids, by kids. Kids doing a monologue, kids playing games, and kids interviewing the biggest stars in the world. It's everything you love about Jimmy Fallon, but the kids are in charge.

James Roday and Dule Hill, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home NBCUniversal

Peacock Movies and Documentaries





In Deep With Ryan Lochte (July 15):At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed a decorated swimming career that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he's not the same man he was four years ago.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (July 15): Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.