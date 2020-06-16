NBC's Fall 2020-2021 TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

NBC's fall 2020-2021 lineup is coming together, and despite a chaotic year of shutdowns and production delays, the slate is still full of familiar favorites and a few promising newcomers, too.

Among the returning series are This Is Us, which will return for Season 5, along with New Amsterdam, the One Chicago shows, and Law & Order: SVU, each of which got three-season pickups earlier this year. The Blacklist and Brooklyn Nine-Nine also scored early renewals, while Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has also been renewed for a second season. The mysterious drama Manifest will also return for Season 3. However, NBC will also say goodbye to several series, including freshman comedies Indebted and Sunnyside, as well as the legal drama Bluff City Law.

As for new shows, get excited for a spin-off of Law & Order: SVU starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. NBC has announced that the show will arrive this fall and will be titled -- drum roll, please -- Law & Order: Organized Crime. The network has also picked up some exciting new comedies straight to series, includingYoung Rock, based on the childhood of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and new Ted Danson-led comedy Mr. Mayor, co-created by Tina Fey. Plus, the network will have Kenan Thompson's The Kenan Show, which was first announced last year.

NBC's new season could be affected by the 2020 Olympics being pushed to 2021. Not only will the network miss the huge boost in revenue and ratings it gets from the event, but the move could alter its scheduling window, depending on when the Games officially take place. With productions across the world still shut down until further notice, this is what we know so far about NBC's 2020-21 TV season. Check back as more information becomes available.

Find out more about what's coming to NBC during the 2020-2021 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from Fox, CBS, ABC, and The CW.

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler in a new Dick Wolf series. The show will focus on the NYPD's organized crime unit, which is led by Stabler.

Comedies

Mr. Mayor

Originally conceived as a 30 Rock spin-off, the new series revolves around a wealthy businessman (The Good Place star Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

The Kenan Show

Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson stars as a newly widowed dad who is determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law (Andy Garcia) become more involved in their lives.

Young Rock

A comedy series based on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's formative years. The wrestler-turned-action star will appear in every episode, bookending flashbacks to early points in his life growing up in Hawaii before he made it big.

