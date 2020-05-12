Fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit long ago gave up hope of Christopher Meloni returning as Elliot Stabler, which only makes it that much more exciting that the actor will not only be reprising the role but starring in an entire spin-off focused on his character.

Meloni starred on SVU for the NBC procedural's first 12 seasons as Det. Elliot Stabler, whose friendship and partnership with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson was one of the show's biggest hooks. But in 2011, Meloni shocked viewers when it was announced that he wouldn't return for the 13th season after his negotiations with the studio fell apart. As a result, the Season 12 finale doubled as Stabler's final episode, and viewers never got a proper goodbye for the beloved character.

Now, the anticipated Stabler spin-off will bring the hothead detective back to our screens in a new show from executive producer Dick Wolf. Check out everything we know so far about NBC's Elliot Stabler spin-off below.

Stabler has a new job and a new squad. Stabler was a detective for Manhattan's 16th Precinct for over a decade before the events of the Season 12 finale spurred his retirement. After killing a young girl who went on a shooting spree in the SVU squad room, Stabler chose to leave the force rather than agree to the terms set by Internal Affairs to keep his job. Now, the spin-off will find Stabler leading the NYPD's organized crime division, which means we'll likely see Stabler investigating the mafia, gangs, money laundering, narcotics trafficking, and more. This also means Stabler will have a whole new set of coworkers — although whether any of them can compare to Benson, Fin (Ice-T), Munch (Richard Belzer), and the rest of the SVU squad remains to be seen.

The show has a great team behind it. Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producing the spin-off, and it's reported that former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being eyed to helm the new show. Olmstead is a perfect choice for this gig since anyone who's watched Chicago PD knows that Intelligence's Voight (Jason Beghe) is basically Stabler if he didn't just cross the line occasionally but actively didn't even care where the line was. Sure, Stabler was never a dirty cop, but he was a flawed one. And Olmstead's track record on P.D. is why we have nothing but faith that he'll be able to do justice to Stabler and all his complications.

Stabler will return in the SVU Season 22 premiere. SVU showrunner Warren Leight revealed on NBC's SVU podcast The Squadroom that Stabler will first appear in SVU's season premiere before the spin-off debuts. "It's pretty clear that Elliot will be in the SVU season opener. I think that much I know," Leight said. "Whether we'll get to see his family as well remains to be seen. There's a lot of moving parts. They're launching a new series as well. So it's not just about the SVU season opener, it's how do we help launch the new series and how much crossover will there be between Elliot and Olivia as the season goes on."

There will probably be more SVU crossovers to come. Stabler's appearance in the SVU premiere will hopefully be the beginning of many crossovers between the long-running procedural and the upcoming spin-off. Although Leight pointed out on The Squadroom that there is currently no room for the spin-off on the stages where SVU films (which would have made crossovers even easier), both shows are based in NYC, and we can't imagine the producers not taking advantage of every crossover opportunity — especially since they're already doing this so well with One Chicago.

We'll likely see Stabler's family. While Leight shared in The Squadroom that he isn't sure if Stabler's family will appear alongside him in SVU's Season 22 premiere, we'd be shocked if they didn't make recurring appearances in the spin-off. In fact, Stabler's wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) and one of the couple's two sons, Dickie or Eli, were supposed to return in SVU's Season 21 finale to help set up Stabler's return.

"We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that. We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son has been rolled by a team of ne'er-do-wells and may have been drugged," Leight said on The Squadroom.

Since Season 21 had to shut down production due to the coronavirus before they filmed the finale, that episode has been scrapped. But family has always been such a big part of who Stabler is that we can't imagine them not being part of the spin-off in some form, even if Stabler's family unit looks a bit different now...

We might meet Single Stabler. When Stabler left SVU, he was still married to Kathy and raising their five kids: Maureen, Kathleen, Dickie, Elisabeth, and Eli. However, Leight revealed on The Squadroom that Stabler is no longer the family man he was — or at least was trying to be — back then.

In the scrapped finale that would have seen Kathy and one of their sons return, Leight said audiences would have learned "what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them."

Given Stabler's new gig investigating organized crime, it would make sense if Stabler went deep undercover in a gang. If so, this likely would have been a last straw for Kathy, who already struggled with his commitment to his job over his family. Stabler and Kathy did separate in Season 6 before the pair reconciled in Season 8, but the couple never divorced during SVU. Seeing a divorced — and maybe even a dating or remarried — Stabler would be entering uncharted territory that would bring a fresh dynamic to this spin-off and this well-known character.

The show doesn't have a premiere date yet. If you want to start counting down the days until the Stabler spin-off premieres, you're out of luck for now. During Leight's Squadroom appearance, he did say that the SVU team "had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall." However, with all TV productions currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unknown when the spin-off would even be able to begin filming. If we had to guess, the earliest the spin-off might hit our screens would be late fall or early 2021. But that's all just speculation for now.

