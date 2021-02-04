NBC Sets Spring Premiere Dates for Law & Order: Organized Crime, Manifest, and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Finally, Elliot Stabler returns
How patiently have you been waiting to see Elliot Stabler back on your TV screen? Don't worry, it's not going to be much longer, as NBC has finally given an April 1 premiere date to Law & Order: Organized Crime, the Special Victims Unit spin-off centered around Christopher Meloni's Stabler. (It's also going to mark the reunion of Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson. Dick Wolf, may you never let us down.) We've all earned this.
Beyond Organized Crime, NBC announced return dates for a few other shows, including the Season 3 premiere of Manifest, which will debut on Thursday, April 1.Good Girls Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, March 7, whileZoey's Extraordinary Playlist is set to return from its hiatus on Sunday, March 28. The network also shifted the schedule forEllen's Game of Games, which will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. starting March 7, before moving to 8 p.m. on March 28. This is all to say that there are a lot of things coming down the pipeline that you should probably mark your calendars for.
Check out NBC's full spring schedule below. All times listed in ET.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
9 p.m. - Ellen's Game of Games (time period premiere)
10 p.m. - Good Girls (Season 4 premiere)
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
8 p.m. - Ellen's Game of Games (time period premiere)
9 p.m. - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (returns from hiatus)
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
8 p.m. - Manifest (Season 3 premiere)
9 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m. - Law & Order: Organized Crime (series premiere)