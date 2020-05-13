The CW's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

The CW, like most television networks, is experiencing a very different Upfronts season this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the network is not putting on a traditional showcase of announcements of their new series pickups, renewals, and its fall TV schedule. Instead, The CW kicked off its new slate with Monday's news of which new and returning series will be part of its 2020-2021 lineup.

The lineup for The CW's fall season was largely known already, of course, thanks to early renewals and series orders. In January, The CW renewed Batwoman andNancy Drew for their second seasons and gave third season orders toAll American, Charmed, In the Dark, the The Vampire Diaries spin-offLegacies, andRoswell, New Mexico. The CW also renewed Black Lightningfor Season 4, Riverdale for Season 5, and gave the green light to sixth seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, and a seventh season order for The Flash.

The CW's new shows include Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, andWalker, starring Jared Padalecki. In May, the network announced they had ordered two additional shows, the drama Kung Fu and comedy Republic of Sarah. The CW has also acquired airing rights to a few scripted series from DC, CBS All Access, and international markets, including Coroner, Dead Pixels, Swamp Thing, and Tell Me a Story.

Find out more about what's coming to The CW during the 2020-2021 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from Fox.

SCHEDULE

TBD

NEW SHOW TRAILERS

TBD

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Kung Fu

Legacies' Olivia Liang will star in this series about a woman who experiences a quarter-life crisis and decides to drop out of college and journey to an isolated monastery in China. When she returns, her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- with a second mission to search for the assassin who murdered her Shaolin mentor and begins targeting her. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, and Tzi Ma also star in the series, which comes from executive producer and writer Christina M. Kim.

Superman & Lois

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch star in this Arrowverse series which focuses on the two titular DC Universe characters as they juggle parenthood and their demanding careers. Hoechlin previously portrayed Superman on Supergirl, and Tulloch was cast as Lois in 2018's "Elseworlds" Arrowverse crossover. The series is created by former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, who executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and former DC Entertainment COO and producer Geoff Johns. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, and The Vampire Diariesalum Wolé Parks also star.

Walker

Jared Padalecki returns to The CW after an auspicious run on Supernatural to star in this Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Padalecki will star in the series as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin to reconnect with his children. The 100's Lindsey Morgan, Once Upon a Time's Jeff Pierre, Pretty Little Liarsalum Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, and Molly Hagan will also star in the series, which is executive produced by Padalecki, Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Libertore.

Comedies

The Republic of Sarah

Stella Baker stars in this series about a rebellious high school teacher who, faced with the destruction of her town by a greedy mining company, uses a cartographical loophole to declare her independence and must lead a group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch. Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, and Megan Follows also star in the series, which hails from writer and executive producer Jeffrey Paul King.





