Everybody on The CW is about to be Kung Fu fighting! TV Guide has learned that The CW has picked up a new pilot, Kung Fu, straight to series.

Starring Legacies' Olivia Liang, Kung Fu tells the story of a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When she returns to find her city overrun with crime and corruption, she decides to step up and use her martial arts skills to protect her community. This series should fit in very well with The CW's other crime-fighting superhero shows — especially with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter also executive producing! Christina M. Kim wrote the script and will executive produce as well.

The CW has also picked up another pilot, Republic of Sarah, straight to series. Starring Stella Baker, Republic of Sarah explores what would happen if a rebellious school teacher found a way to declare her small town an independent republic thanks to some a cartographical loophole.

Other pilots The CW picked up this season include Walker, Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and Superman and Lois, an Arrowverse spin-off of Supergirl. With these new additions, The CW's roster is looking pretty full, which might mean bad news for the network's other potential Arrowverse spin-off, Green Arrow and the Canaries, as well as the potential prequel spin-off of The 100 in the works. TV Guide has learned the network has not made an official decision on either of the spin-off pilots though, or whether it will renew Katy Keene for Season 2, so keep your fingers crossed!