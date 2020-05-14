The CW is still planning a crossover event for the Arrowverse, but it will be scaled down in light of the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic. As The CW pushes the premiere of many of the Arrowverse shows to January 2021, the timing will also be moved to allow shows to return to normal before filming the event.

"It will be a smaller events than usual. We're only planning a two-hour event," CW boss Mark Pedowitz said on a conference call to journalists about the new schedule, which will see the network launching new episodes at the start of 2021.

Pedowitz assured that characters from most, if not all, of The CW's DC superhero shows will make an appearance in the event, but right now the plan is to have the crossover stretch across Batwoman and new series Superman & Lois.

"We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together at this point with a lot of characters coming from [other] shows, but again, timing is impacted across the board," he said. "But we are planning for sometime middle-to-late first quarter or early second quarter for that to happen."

According to Pedowitz, a two-hour crossover was always the plan following last year's massive Crisis on Infinite Earths event, and the timing is just being pushed in light of production challenges. Instead of airing in the first week of December per usual, the crossover will now likely happen in March or early April of 2021. He also confirmed the two-hour block will take place on Sunday.

All of the plans for the crossover and premieres are contingent on The CW shows being able to return to production in September 2020, which is still tentative as measures for returning safely are still being decided on.