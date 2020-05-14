The CW made some big announcements about their fall 2020 and winter 2021 programming on Thursday, giving us a look at what to expect from a network impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Supernatural, the last season of which was cut short due to the entertainment world's hiatus, is finally set to premiere in the fall and finish out the stretch of episodes we didn't get to see. We'll also be getting Swamp Thing, which comes to the CW after being canceled after one season on DC Universe.

As for the winter season, which will kick off in January 2021, we'll be seeing the return of Riverdale, The Flash, and Nancy Drew, plus the premiere of the new series Superman & Lois, about the titular DC characters. If you need more Jared Padalecki in your life after finishing Supernatural, he'll be starring in Walker, a new drama.

There's a lot happening midseason too, from new shows like Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah to returning favorites like Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. A lot is happening over at the CW.

Get The CW's full 2020-2021 schedules below! New series in ALL CAPS.





Fall 2020

MONDAY

8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9/8c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY

8/7c: Swamp Thing

9/8c: Tell Me a Story



WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30/7:30c: Dead Pixels

9/8c: Coroner

THURSDAY

8/7c: Supernatural

9/8c: The Outpost

FRIDAY

8/7c: World's Funniest Animals

8:30/7:30c: World's Funniest Animals

9/8c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Encores)

SUNDAY

8/7c: Masters of Illusion

8:30/7:30c: Masters of Illusion

9/8c: Pandora





Winter 2021

MONDAY

8/7c: All American

9/8c: Black Lightning

TUESDAY

8/7c: The Flash

9/8c: SUPERMAN & LOIS

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Riverdale

9/8c: Nancy Drew

THURSDAY

8/7c: WALKER

9/8c: Legacies

FRIDAY

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9/8c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:30/8:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

SUNDAY

8/7c: Batwoman

9/8c: Charmed





Midseason 2021

KUNG FU

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

In the Dark

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl