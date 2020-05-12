It's a bird, it's a plane, it's — another Arrowverse series. The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Stargirl will need to make room for another show joining the Arrowverse: Superman and Lois.

Created by former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, the Supergirl spin-off puts Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) front and center as they juggle parenthood with demanding jobs. Given everything they went through in this year's crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, we're hoping life in Smallville won't be quite as traumatic.

With so many questions looming about the show, which is still early stages, we're snatching up all the intel out there to keep you updated. Here's everything we know about Superman and Lois so far.

It's been ordered straight to series. Though a pilot hasn't been filmed, the CW has already given a 13-episode order for the Supergirl spin-off. The show will go straight into production on Season 1 once it's safe to begin filming.

The show has enlisted some heavy hitters behind the scenes. In addition to creating and writing the series, Helbing will serve as an executive producer alongside Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, super-producer Sarah Schechter, and former DC Entertainment COO and producer Geoff Johns.

Get ready to see Superman and Lois struggle with parenting. The series will follow the famed superhero and renowned journalist as they deal with the stress and complications that come with being working parents in today's world. According to Tolluch, we're going to see the pair in a different light.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tolluch previously told TV Guide. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

Crisis on Infinite Earth confirmed that they have two sons, which probably means the pair is in for twice the trouble.

The series has found its Lana Lang. Emmanuelle Chriqui is set to take on the iconic role, previously played by Kristen Krevk in Smallville. In Superman and Lois, Lana Lang-Cushing is a loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed behind while everyone else went on to pursue bigger and better things outside of the small town. According to Deadline, she reconnects with her old friend Clark Kent during a difficult time in her life.

Dylan Walsh will play Lois' father, General Lane. The Nip/Tuck and Blue Bloods star will portray the no-nonsense army general whose main concern is protecting his country and the world from threats, both within the planet and beyond. Per Deadline, he's workaholic with high standards for everyone in his life, including his daughters Lois and Lucy. Glenn Morshower previously portrayed the character in a recurring capacity on Supergirl.

We know of at least one villain. Deadline reports that The Vampire Diaries alum Wolé Parks has joined the cast of Superman and Lois as a mysterious villain called The Stranger. All we know about this character so far is that he'll be a visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman.