Even though we're pretty sure the Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) we've come to know and love in the Arrowverse are technically dead right now thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths, that doesn't mean we're not keeping one eye out for the spin-off in the works staring those two iconic DC characters. While still in early stages, this potential new series sounds like it could be a fabulous addition to The CW's suite of superhero shows.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch told TV Guide on the red carpet for Supergirl's 100th episode celebration. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

Obviously Tulloch is not giving out any specifics, but getting chills from just the story for the pilot? We'll take that as a good sign! So far, details about the new series are sparse, but we know it would follow Lois and Clark's journey as working parents to the bundle of joy recently introduced in Crisis on Infinite Earths. If Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her fellow heroes can fix this messy Crisis situation, that is!

