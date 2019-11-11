The yearly Arrowverse crossover event has become a staple of The CW, but this year is going to be a particularly epic one since it will be the last to incorporate Arrow, the flagship show of the franchise.

Arrow's final season will include the 2019 crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and though it's still very early days, we have a few teases about what's to come thanks to the hints and spoilers dropped here and there in Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash, as well as in last year's Elseworlds crossover. Here is everything we know so far about the epic TV event.

All five Arrowverse shows will take part. Yep, you read that right. Crisis will be a five-part crossover event, with Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and newcomer Batwoman all airing episodes.

Black Lightning will also participate. When Black Lightning premiered, one of the things that stood out about the series was the fact it wasn't part of the interconnected Arrowverse. Now that's changing. The CW announced in August at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that cast members from the series will appear in the crossover for the first time.

It will premiere this fall. The CW has confirmed the crossover will kick off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c. It will continue on Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the network's traditional winter break, during which no new episodes will air, the crossover will pick up again on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with a new episode of Arrow at 8/7c before concluding with DC's Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.

We have the first teaser for the crossover. The CW has finally dropped a very short but very stacked teaser for Crisis on Infinite Earths. In it, Oliver (Stephen Amell) can be heard saying, "We got your back!" while the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) faces off against the Flash (Grant Gustin), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), and even Lex Luther (Jon Cryer)! We also got a tiny peek at Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Brandon Routh's Superman, who will be appearing in the crossover this year.

Oliver Queen will die to save the multiverse. In the Arrow Season 7 finale, we finally discovered the price of the deal Oliver made with the Monitor in Elseworlds. He told Oliver that the crisis would claim his life, and in Arrow's flash-forwards, we saw Oliver's headstone and his death was dated 2019.

We'll learn about Barry's mysterious disappearance in the future. In The Flash pilot, a headline from the future (the year 2024 to be exact) revealed that the Flash vanishes in a "crisis," which we now know to be Crisis on Infinite Earths. In the Season 6 premiere, the Monitor appeared to Barry in much the same way he appeared to Oliver to reveal that he would not survive the coming crisis, and to save billions of lives the Flash must die. This warning is in line with the tease from The Flash's Season 5 finale, which saw the future headline change its date from 2024 down to 2019 in the final bonus scene.

In The Flash Season 6, Barry used the Speed Force to view "billions" of possible futures, only one of which forecast the survival of his friends and family — the one where he sacrificed himself as the Monitor predicted.

We're getting a Smallville reunion. Tom Welling will reprise his role as Clark Kent from Smallville in Crisis on Infinite Earths, and he won't be alone! Erica Durance will also reprise her role as Lois Lane, which is particularly confusing because she also played Kara's mother on Supergirl. This multiverse is about to get so twisted!

One Smallville actor not taking part will be Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor; he tweeted that he would not be making a cameo, revealing that he declined the offer from Warner Bros. to take part in the crossover.

Brandon Routh will also suit up as Superman. Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the Man of Steel on Supergirl, will suit up again for the crossover — but he won't be the only Superman in the house. Brandon Routh — known in the Arrowverse as Legends of Tomorrow's Ray -- will also be playing Superman in a different time frame. Routh, who last wore the cape in the 2006 film Superman Returns, tweeted that he was "still pinching himself." In addition to playing Clark Kent, he will also play his Arrowverse character Ray Palmer in the crossover event.

We'll meet a ton of new characters. In addition to Routh's cameo as Superman from Superman Returns, quite a few other Arrowverse actors will be taking on new roles. LaMonica Garrett, who plays the Monitor, will also play the Anti-Monitor, Mar Novu's brother and the major villain of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace also revealed during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel that Tom Cavanagh will play Pariah in Crisis on Infinite Earths. In the Crisis on Infinite Earths comic, Pariah is a scientist from an alternate universe that sets the Anti-Monitor loose on the multiverse.

Meanwhile, Audrey Marie Anderson will also take on a new role. Though she's played Diggle's wife, Lyla, for the past seven seasons on Arrow, Anderson will now be suiting up as Harbinger in the crossover. Canonically, the character has worked as the Monitor's ally, assisting him in identifying and grooming both villains and heroes to combat the upcoming Crisis.

A ton of old characters will return too. Entertainment Weekly revealed that Elizabeth Tulloch will return as Lois Lane, who was introduced in last year's crossover, Elseworlds. Not only that, but we'll also apparently meet the child she has with Superman!

Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech), the disfigured gunslinger from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, will also return for the crossover event, per Entertainment Weekly.

And John Wesley Shipp will be back too, though we don't know who Shipp will appear as. He's played a total of three characters so far in the Arrowverse — Henry Allen, Jay Garrick, and his original Barry Allen from the '90s TV show — and TV Insider has confirmed that he'll be back for another cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

There will probably be more Batwoman and Supergirl scenes. One of the most empowering moments of the 2018 crossover was the team-up between Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Ruby Rose revealed during the Batwoman panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that there will be more of those scenes in Crisis. "I do believe there will be more of that," Rose said before getting the "watch it" signal from the show's executive producers. "They could potentially do more work together in the crossovers."

It's practically just a Superman crossover. As if it wasn't cool enough that Routh, Hoechlin, and Welling will all be suiting up as Superman for Crisis on Infinite Earths, it also appears as if the multiple Supermans will be sharing some screen time. Tulloch and Routh have both posted photos to Instagram of the Supermen together, which is enough to get us speculating about how the three Men of Steel will interact with one another.

Durance and Tulloch have also posed for photos together, suggesting that their versions of Lois Lane could also interact.

Iris West and Lois Lane will likely share the screen, too. Talk about the reporter team-up of the century! Candice Patton posted a photo of her and Tulloch, in character as Iris West-Allen and Lois Lane, from the set of the crossover, implying that Iris and Lois might, in fact, get to share the screen in Crisis on Infinite Earths. For DC Comics fans, this is a momentous event in the Arrowverse!

When asked directly whether these two leading ladies would get to meet in the crossover, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace was evasive, saying, "I'm not going to answer that, but I think you know the answer. I'm not saying a word!" Take that as you will!



