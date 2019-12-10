Well, consider us fooled! Earlier this fall, Lucifer star Tom Ellis mercilessly squashed rumors that he'd be part of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, but lo and behold, he showed up anyway!

Lucifer made his Arrowverse debut very early into the third hour of the crossover, when Constantine (Matt Ryan) Mia (Katherine McNamara), and Diggle (David Ramsey) traveled to Earth 666 (get it?) to ask for transport to Purgatory in order to retrieve Oliver's (Stephen Amell) soul. The dear old devil stuck around long enough to give Constantine a playing card that would get the job done, flirt with both Mia and Diggle and then be on his merry way.

This appearance was in direct contradiction to the statement Ellis made earlier this year about whether or not he'd be in the crossover. After reportedly being spotted on the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Entertainment Tonight asked Ellis whether he'd filmed scenes for Arrowverse event, to which he replied, "OK, see... this is what happens. I go to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for his birthday and now suddenly, I'm in a different show!" Ellis said. "No! Hard pass, sorry... Sorry fans."

Given that the Lucifer comics are a DC property, it makes sense the character would be included in the crossover, which features a number of guest stars, but the timelines don't quite work out. At the end of Lucifer Season 4, Lucifer voluntarily returned to hell to serve as its king again, meaning this little visit from Constantine probably happened before the Season 4 finale.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will continue after the network's traditional winter break with Arrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c before concluding with DC's Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.

