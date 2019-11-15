The most epic crossover event in Arrowverse history, Crisis on Infinite Earths, is less than a month away, and The CW dropped the first official photos from the five-part epic adventure on Friday morning. Supergirl will kick things off on Sunday, Dec. 8, but there are already epic group shots from the first hour alone, which has gotten us hyped about what's to come.
Many of these characters met in the Elseworlds crossover last year, when Ruby Rose's Batwoman was added to the mix. This year there's a picture of her standing next to Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and it is absolutely stunning. We also get a sneak peek at Clark and Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) new baby! Check out the pics below.
Chyler Leigh, Jesse Rath, and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
An "Aw!!" Moment
Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Solemn Heroes Be Solemn
Ruby Rose, Supergirl
Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW
Stephen Amell, Supergirl
Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW
Stephen Amell and Katherine McNamara, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Crossover Pairings to Die For
Tyler Hoechlin and Grant Gustin, Supergirl
Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW
Ruby Rose and Brand Routh, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Stephen Amell and Tyler Hoechlin, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoecklin, and Ruby Rose, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Ruby Rose, Tyler Hoechlin, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl
Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW
The Best Group Shots of All Time
Grant Gustin, Audrey Marie Anderson, Caity Lotz, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl
Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW
Ruby Rose, Brandon Routh, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW
Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, Audrey Marie Anderson, Stephen Amell, and Kat McNamara, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, and Ruby Rose, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
Melissa Benoist, Brandon Routh, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose, Chyler Leigh, Grant Gustin, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Audrey Marie Anderson, Katherine McNamara, Caity Lotz, Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch, Supergirl
Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW
The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover kicks off on Supergirl Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)
Photo Credits: Rob Rodriguez; Kelsey McNeal, ABC; Robert Rodriguez / TV Guide; Netflix; UPDATE; Kimberley French, Kimberley French/The CW; Sergei Bachlakov, Sergei Bachlakov/The CW; Robert Falconer, Robert Falconer/The CW; Diyah Pera/The CW