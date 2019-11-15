The most epic crossover event in Arrowverse history, Crisis on Infinite Earths, is less than a month away, and The CW dropped the first official photos from the five-part epic adventure on Friday morning. Supergirl will kick things off on Sunday, Dec. 8, but there are already epic group shots from the first hour alone, which has gotten us hyped about what's to come.

Many of these characters met in the Elseworlds crossover last year, when Ruby Rose's Batwoman was added to the mix. This year there's a picture of her standing next to Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and it is absolutely stunning. We also get a sneak peek at Clark and Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) new baby! Check out the pics below.

Everything We Know About the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

Standard Supergirl Pics

Chyler Leigh and Katie McGrath, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Chyler Leigh, Jesse Rath, and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

An "Aw!!" Moment

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Solemn Heroes Be Solemn

Ruby Rose, Supergirl Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

Stephen Amell, Supergirl Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

Stephen Amell and Katherine McNamara, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Crossover Pairings to Die For

Tyler Hoechlin and Grant Gustin, Supergirl Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

Ruby Rose and Brand Routh, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Stephen Amell and Tyler Hoechlin, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoecklin, and Ruby Rose, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Ruby Rose, Tyler Hoechlin, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

The Best Group Shots of All Time

Grant Gustin, Audrey Marie Anderson, Caity Lotz, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

Ruby Rose, Brandon Routh, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl Photo: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, Audrey Marie Anderson, Stephen Amell, and Kat McNamara, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, and Ruby Rose, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Melissa Benoist, Brandon Routh, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose, Chyler Leigh, Grant Gustin, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Audrey Marie Anderson, Katherine McNamara, Caity Lotz, Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch, Supergirl Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover kicks off on Supergirl Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.

