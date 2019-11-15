The most epic crossover event in Arrowverse history, Crisis on Infinite Earths, is less than a month away, and The CW dropped the first official photos from the five-part epic adventure on Friday morning. Supergirl will kick things off on Sunday, Dec. 8, but there are already epic group shots from the first hour alone, which has gotten us hyped about what's to come.

Many of these characters met in the Elseworlds crossover last year, when Ruby Rose's Batwoman was added to the mix. This year there's a picture of her standing next to Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and it is absolutely stunning. We also get a sneak peek at Clark and Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) new baby! Check out the pics below.

Everything We Know About the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

Standard Supergirl Pics

<p>Chyler Leigh and Katie McGrath, Supergirl </p> <p>

Chyler Leigh and Katie McGrath, Supergirl

<p>Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

<p>Chyler Leigh, Jesse Rath, and Melissa Benoist, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Chyler Leigh, Jesse Rath, and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

An "Aw!!" Moment

<p>Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, Supergirl

Solemn Heroes Be Solemn

<p>Ruby Rose, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Ruby Rose, Supergirl

<p>Stephen Amell, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Stephen Amell, Supergirl

<p>Stephen Amell and Katherine McNamara, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Stephen Amell and Katherine McNamara, Supergirl

Crossover Pairings to Die For

<p>Tyler Hoechlin and Grant Gustin, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Tyler Hoechlin and Grant Gustin, Supergirl

<p>Ruby Rose and Brand Routh, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Ruby Rose and Brand Routh, Supergirl

<p>Stephen Amell and Tyler Hoechlin, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Stephen Amell and Tyler Hoechlin, Supergirl

<p>Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoecklin, and Ruby Rose, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoecklin, and Ruby Rose, Supergirl

<p>Ruby Rose, Tyler Hoechlin, and Brandon Routh, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Ruby Rose, Tyler Hoechlin, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl

The Best Group Shots of All Time

<p>Grant Gustin, Audrey Marie Anderson, Caity Lotz, and Brandon Routh, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Grant Gustin, Audrey Marie Anderson, Caity Lotz, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl

<p>Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, and Brandon Routh, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, and Brandon Routh, Supergirl

<p>Ruby Rose, Brandon Routh, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Ruby Rose, Brandon Routh, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

<p>Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, Audrey Marie Anderson, Stephen Amell, and Kat McNamara, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Ruby Rose, Audrey Marie Anderson, Stephen Amell, and Kat McNamara, Supergirl

<p>Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, and Ruby Rose, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Chyler Leigh, Melissa Benoist, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, and Ruby Rose, Supergirl

<p>Melissa Benoist, Brandon Routh, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose, Chyler Leigh, Grant Gustin, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Audrey Marie Anderson, Katherine McNamara, Caity Lotz, Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch, <em>Supergirl</em> </p> <p>

Melissa Benoist, Brandon Routh, Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose, Chyler Leigh, Grant Gustin, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Audrey Marie Anderson, Katherine McNamara, Caity Lotz, Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch, Supergirl

The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover kicks off on Supergirl Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)