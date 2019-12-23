

After months of waiting to see how and when Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) would die in Crisis on Infinite Earths, we finally found out in the first hour of the crossover, which was surprising to say the least. Now though, we may have just gotten the first hint of his return in the official synopsis for Part 4 of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

During The Flash hour of the crossover, Diggle (David Ramsey), Mia (Katherine McNamara), and Constantine (Matt Ryan) traveled to Purgatory to find Oliver's soul in the hopes that they could return it to his previously reanimated body. Unfortunately, before they do so, a man calling himself Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo) showed up to stop him. He claimed he was someone else... something else — a Spectre. He told Oliver that he'd once been called to a higher purpose, and now it was Oliver's turn. He was vague on the details, but he predicted Oliver could "light the spark" that would save everyone in all universes.

Oliver stayed behind in Purgatory to listen to Jim, but now the synopsis for Part 4 of the crossover seems to hint that he'll be returning. "Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by the Flash's (Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver, who reveals that he has become something else."

The last episode heavily hinted that Oliver was fated to become Spectre, a DC Comics character, who appears as a spirit sent back to Earth to eliminate evil. Though Oliver was always fated to die in Crisis on Infinite Earths, it makes sense that the Arrow writers would find a way to let him live in, especially given that there are two more episodes in Arrow's final season after the crossover.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will return after the winter hiatus for its conclusion with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 starting at 8/7c.

